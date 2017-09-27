Toronto stock market spikes, loonie falls following Bank of Canada speech

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index soared today as the loonie fell after a speech by the governor of the Bank of Canada that signalled the central bank would be taking a more cautious approach to any future rate hikes.
The S&P/TSX composite index climbed 135.54 points to 15,609.66 on the strength of a broad-based rally.
The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 80.57 cents US, down 0.27 of a cent.
In New York, stocks jumped after a report showed business investment climbed in August. Investors also eyed proposed tax cuts by President Donald Trump.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 56.39 points to 22,340.71. The S&P 500 index added 10.20 points to 2,507.04 and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 73.10 points to 6,453.26.
In commodities, the November crude contract was up 26 cents to US$52.14 per barrel and the November natural gas contract gained six cents to US$3.06 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$13.90 to US$1,287.80 an ounce and the December copper contract edged up a penny at US$2.93 a pound.