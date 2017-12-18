Toronto stocks hit new intraday high while U.S. markets make record gains

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index set a new intraday record to start off the week, buoyed by increasing investor confidence a U.S. tax bill will soon be passed.

The S&P/TSX composite index surged 89.66 points to 16,131.64 after spiking as high as 16,200.81 earlier in the session.

In New York, three major indices finished the trading day with a second consecutive day of record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 140.46 points to 24,792.20, the S&P 500 index rose 14.35 points to 2,690.16 and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 58.18 points to 6,994.76.

The loonie closed at an average trading price of 77.73 cents US, down 0.19 of a U.S. cent.

The February crude contract fell 11 cents to US$57.22 per barrel and the January natural gas contract gained about 13 cents to roughly US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract advanced US$8.00 to US$1,265.50 an ounce and the March copper contract added about a penny to roughly US$3.15 a pound.