Toronto stocks move higher, while U.S. stocks mixed; Loonie falls

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index closed higher Thursday while the Canadian dollar dropped for the third day in a row.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 17.01 points to 15,670.62, led by financials and energy stocks.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 115.54 points to 24,873.66. The Nasdaq composite index was down 15.07 points to 7,481.74 and the S&P 500 index was down 2.15 points to 2,747.33.

The Canadian dollar closed at 76.73, down 0.53 of a US cent.

The April crude contract closed up 23 cents at US$61.19 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down five cents to US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract closed down $7.80 at US$1,317.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents to US$3.13 a pound.