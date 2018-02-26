Toronto stocks rise, Dow Jones industrials post triple digit increase

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index moved higher in a broad-based advance, while the Dow Jones industrials posted a nearly 400 point increase.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 76.21 points to 15,714.66, led by gains in the industrials, metals and energy sectors.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 399.28 points to 25,709.27. The S&P 500 index was up 32.30 points to 2,779.60 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 84.07 points to 7,421.46.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 78.83 cents US, down 0.11 of a U.S. cent.

The April crude contract was up 36 cents to US$63.91 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$2.50 to US$1,332.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down one cent to US$3.22 a pound.