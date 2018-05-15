Toronto’s main stock index closes up slightly, U.S. markets and loonie dip

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index closed up slightly Tuesday, while markets south of the border closed in the red.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 12.20 points at 16,097.81, led by healthcare and industrials.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 193 points at 24,706.41. The S&P 500 index ended down 18.68 points at 2,711.45 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 59.69 points at 7,351.63.

The Canadian dollar averaged 77.66 cents US, down 0.62 of a US cent.

The June crude contract ended up 35 cents at US$71.31 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract closed down $27.90 at US$1,290.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$3.06 a pound.