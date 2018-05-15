Toronto’s main stock index closes up slightly, U.S. markets and loonie dip

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index closed up slightly Tuesday, while markets south of the border closed in the red.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 12.20 points at 16,097.81, led by healthcare and industrials.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 193 points at 24,706.41. The S&P 500 index ended down 18.68 points at 2,711.45 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 59.69 points at 7,351.63.
The Canadian dollar averaged 77.66 cents US, down 0.62 of a US cent.
The June crude contract ended up 35 cents at US$71.31 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.84 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract closed down $27.90 at US$1,290.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$3.06 a pound.