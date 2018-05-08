Toronto’s main stock index higher amid U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index edged higher as the price of oil slipped lower after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw his country from an Iran nuclear deal.

The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 34.08 points to 15,842.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average nudged forward 2.89 points to 24,360.21. The S&P 500 index slid 0.71 of a point to 2,671.92 and the Nasdaq composite index gained 1.69 points to 7,266.90.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.14 cents US, down 0.60 of a U.S. cent.

The June crude contract retreated US$1.67 to US$69.06 per barrel and the June natural gas contract shed about a penny to US$2.73 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract fell 40 cents to US$1,313.70 an ounce and the July copper contract fell two cents to roughly US$3.06 a pound.