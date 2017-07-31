Toy company Spin Master Corp. acquires flying ring maker Aerobie Inc.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) has acquired Aerobie Inc., a maker of outdoor flying discs and other sports toys.

Financial terms of the deal, which closed Friday, were not immediately available.

Aerobie was founded by Alan Adler, an engineer and part-time Stanford University teacher.

The company is best known for its flying ring, but also makes other flying discs and throwing toys.

Spin Master is known for its Meccano, Hatchimals, Air Hogs and Paw Patrol brands.

It says Aerobie will be managed by its Swimways division.