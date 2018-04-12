Trinidad Drilling sells rigs to Saudi Arabia instead of moving them to U.S.

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CALGARY _ Trinidad Drilling Ltd. says it has struck a deal to sell its three drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia for about $114 million instead of moving them to the United States as it announced earlier this year.
The Calgary-based drilling company says it will realize about $69 million from the sale of the rigs, with the rest payable to a partner.
Trinidad says it will upgrade three wholly-owned rigs already in the United States for about $16 million to meet customer demand in Texas, in lieu of the Saudi-bound rigs.
Trinidad had wanted to move the rigs to the U.S. to take advantage of high demand there but CEO Brent Conway says selling is a better option because the funds can be used for its capital program or to repay debt.
The company is in the midst of a review of strategic options to create additional value for shareholders.