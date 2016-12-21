Trudeau says Canada will capitalize if Trump takes a step back on climate change

CALGARY _ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says if the United States takes a step back on fighting climate change under Donald Trump, Canada will capitalize.

Trudeau was in Calgary for a speech to business owners and was asked whether he was committed to his climate plan even if it makes Canada less competitive with the U.S. under the incoming president.

Trudeau says climate change is a fact and fighting it is where the rest of the world is going.

He says _ while there might be short-term benefit in ignoring it now _ if Canada sticks to its plan, the country will be attractive to investors who are looking decades down the road.

Trudeau also touted his government’s recent approval of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and Enbridge’s (TSX:ENB) Line 3 improvements.

Trudeau says he is “extremely confident” that those projects will be built despite some stiff opposition.