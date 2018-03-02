TSX and Dow pare back earlier losses as Trump defends steel tariffs

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index closed lower, but off its lows for the day, after U.S. President Donald Trump defended his promise to impose stiff tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.

A global sell-off in stocks came back around to North America in morning trading after the president doubled down against growing backlash, saying “trade wars are good.”

The S&P/TSX composite index finished down 9.36 points to 15,384.59, led by losses in the base metals and energy sectors.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 70.92 points to 24,538.06. The S&P 500 index was up 13.58 points to 2,691.25 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 77.31 points to 7,257.87.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.57 cents US, down 0.24 of a U.S. cent.

The April crude contract was up 26 cents to US$61.25 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$18.20 to US$1,323.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was unchanged to US$3.12 a pound.