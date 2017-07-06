TSX benchmark index falls in broad based decline, Canadian dollar rises

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index closed lower today in a broad-based decline amid weaker than expected U.S. job growth numbers.

Private American businesses added 158,000 jobs in June, according to payroll processor ADP. That was fewer than analysts expected.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 75.12 points to 15,078.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 158.13 points to 21,320.04. The S&P 500 index shed 22.79 points to 2,409.75 and the Nasdaq composite index fell 61.40 points to 6,089.46.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 77.24 cents US, up 0.21 of a U.S. cent.

The August crude contract was up 39 cents to US$45.52 per barrel and the August natural gas contract added five cents to US$2.89 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract advanced $1.60 to US$1,223.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was ahead two cents at US$2.66 a pound.