TSX down as Wall St. turns to record high amid progress on U.S. government shutdown

TORONTO _ Wall Street hit a record high after U.S. Congress moved closer to ending a government shutdown, as Canada’s main stock index slipped into the red.

The S&P/TSX composite index edged back 5.48 points to 16,347.98, with materials and industrials leading decliners.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 142.88 points to 26,214.60. The S&P 500 index added 22.67 points to 2,832.97 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 71.65 points to 7,408.03.

On Monday afternoon U.S. Senate Democrats dropped their objections to a temporary funding bill that saw government shutdown last Friday. The truce came after Republican leaders said they will soon address immigration and other contentious political issues.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 80.27 cents US, up 0.01 of a U.S. cent.

The March crude contract added 26 cents to US$63.57 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up four cents to US$3.22 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract gained US$1.20 to US$1,331.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up one cent at US$3.20 a pound.