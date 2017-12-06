TSX falls on energy, loonie lower after Bank of Canada rate announcement

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TORONTO _ The Toronto stock index dipped into the red as plunging oil prices outweighed gains in financials, while the loonie fell nearly half a cent following the Bank of Canada’s latest decision to keep interest rates on hold.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.05 points to 15,910.63. Gains by several of Canada’s biggest banks weren’t enough to compensate for a nose-diving energy sector, which was down more than two per cent.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 39.73 points to 24,140.91. The S&P 500 index was down 0.30 of a point to 2,629.27 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 14.17 points to 6,776.38.
The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 78.39 cents US, down 0.47 of a U.S. cent.
In commodities, the January crude contract tumbled US$1.66 cents to US$55.96 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up one cent at US$2.92 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract added US$1.20 to US$1,266.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents to US$2.96 a pound.