TSX finishes flat as energy and metals stocks fall, oil prices unchanged

TORONTO _ It was an especially flat day for Canada’s main index, as energy stocks lost ground despite oil prices remaining around the US$50 mark.

The S&P/TSX composite index squeaked out 0.31 of a point to advance to 15,173.03, with gold and base metals also among leading decliners.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 64.86 points to 22,268.34. The S&P 500 index was up 4.61 points to 2,500.23 and the Nasdaq composite index gained 19.39 points to 6,448.47.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 82.09 US, up 0.11 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the October crude contract was unchanged at US$49.89 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down five cents to US$3.02 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract declined $4.10 at US$1,325.20 an ounce and the December copper contract gave back a penny at US$2.95 a pound.