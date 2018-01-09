TSX higher on oil price surge, Wall St. hits new record as loonie moves lower

TORONTO _ A strong rally in the price of oil helped Canada’s main stock index stay out of the red today, as Wall Street indices hit another all-time high.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.59 points to 16,319.24, with rising energy stocks offsetting losses in the materials sector.

The February crude contract surged US$1.23 to US$62.96 per barrel while the February gold contract fell US$6.70 to US$1,313.70 an ounce.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 102.80 points to 25,385.80. The S&P 500 index added 3.58 points to 2,751.29 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 6.19 points to 7,163.58.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 80.30 cents US, down 0.20 of a U.S. cent.

Elsewhere in commodities, the February natural gas contract was up nine cents to US$2.92 per mmBTU and the March copper contract was down a cent at US$3.22 a pound.