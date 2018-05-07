TSX, U.S. markets up as oil hits three year high; Loonie down

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TORONTO _ The price of oil settled above US$70 per barrel for the first time in more than three years today, giving Toronto’s main stock index a boost.
The June crude contract soared US$1.01 to US$70.73 per barrel. It last closed above the US$70 mark on Nov. 26, 2014.
The jump in oil prices lifted the energy sector on the Toronto Stock Exchange’s main index, and the S&P/TSX composite index advanced 79.23 points to 15,808.63.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 94.81 points to 24,357.32. The S&P 500 index rose 9.21 points to 2,672.63 and the Nasdaq composite index moved up 55.59 points to 7,265.21.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.74 cents US, down 0.01 of a U.S. cent.
Elsewhere in commodities, the June natural gas contract gained three cents to US$2.74 per mmBTU. The June gold contract fell 60 cents to US$1,314.10 an ounce and the July copper contract retreated about a penny to roughly US$3.08 a pound.