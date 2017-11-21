TSX up in broad based advance, as U.S. stocks hit new record highs

TORONTO _ It was a positive day on both sides of the border as Canada’s main stock index pushed higher and U.S. stocks hit new record highs.

The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 72.25 points to 16,076.65, with the materials and base metals sectors leading the broad-based advance.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 160.50 points to 23,590.83. The S&P 500 index added 16.89 points to 2,599.03 and the Nasdaq composite index gained 71.77 points to 6,862.48.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.26 cents US, up 0.09 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the January crude contract advanced 51 cents to US$56.93 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.02 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.40 to US$1,281.70 an ounce and the December copper contract added four cents to US$3.13 a pound.