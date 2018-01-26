TSX up modestly as Bombardier shares soar, Wall Street hits new record high

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index rose modestly in a broad-based advance as U.S. stocks soared to new record highs.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.21 points to 16,239.22, with the industrials sector among key advancers as Bombardier Inc. shares surged more than 15 per cent following news it won its trade dispute with Boeing Co.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 223.92 points to 26,616.71. The S&P 500 index gained 33.62 points to 2,872.87 and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 94.61 points to 7,505.77.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 81.16 cents US, up 0.01 a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the March crude contract gained 63 cents to US$66.14 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up eight cents to US$3.18 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down $10.80 to US$1,352.10 an ounce and the March copper contract gave back two cents to US$3.20 a pound.