TSX, Wall St. fall after Trump announces plans for steel tariffs; loonie down

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index fell moderately as stocks south of the border dropped sharply amid talk of tariffs on steel and aluminum by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The president says he will impose a tariff of 25 per cent on imported steel and 10 per cent on aluminum, sparking investor fears the move will lead to other countries putting up trade barriers.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 48.73 points to 15,393.95 in a broad-based decline.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 420.22 points to 24,608.98. The S&P 500 index was down 36.16 points to 2,677.67 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 92.45 points to 7,180.56.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 77.81 cents US, down 0.26 of a U.S. cent.

The April crude contract was down 65 cents to US$60.99 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$12.70 to US$1,305.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down one cent to US$3.12 a pound.