TSX, Wall Street flat ahead of U.S. Thanksgiving, as loonie gains ground

TORONTO _ With the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday approaching, North American stock indices are little changed today.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index edged down 3.07 points to 16,073.58, despite sharp increases in the price of oil and gold.

The January crude contract soared US$1.19 to US$58.02 per barrel and the December gold contract climbed US$10.50 to US$1,292.20 an ounce.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 64.65 points to 23,526.18. The S&P 500 index gave back 1.95 points to 2,597.08 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 4.88 points to 6,867.36.

In currency markets, the Canadian dollar was trading at 78.56 cents US, up 0.30 of a U.S. cent.

Elsewhere in commodities, the January natural gas contract was down five cents at US$3.06 per mmBTU and the December copper contract was up one cent to US$3.14 a pound.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and trading will end early on Friday.