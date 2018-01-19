TSX, Wall Street up amid oil price slump and U.S. government shutdown concerns

TORONTO _ Falling oil prices and a possible U.S. government shutdown didn’t seem to phase North American markets, as the Toronto stock index and Wall Street capped off the week on a positive note.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.99 points to 16,353.46, with the industrials and financials sectors offsetting energy losses.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.91 points to 26,071.72. The S&P 500 index was up 12.27 points to 2,810.30 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 40.33 points to 7,336.38.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 80.26 cents US, down 0.09 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the March crude contract fell 58 cents to US$63.31 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.19 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$5.90 to US$1,333.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was down one cent to US$3.19 a pound.