U.S. stocks mixed following tax bill passage, Toronto market down

TORONTO _ A sharp drop in the price of oil weighed on Canada’s main stock index as U.S. markets were mixed following the U.S. Senate’s passage of a tax bill.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 69.94 points to 15,969.03, with the energy sector leading decliners.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 58.46 points to 24,290.05. The S&P 500 index gave back 2.78 points to 2,639.44 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 72.22 points to 6,775.37.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading price of 78.77 cents US, up 0.21 of a U.S. cent.

The January crude contract tumbled 89 cents to US$57.47 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down eight cents to US$2.99 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract lost US$4.60 to US$1,277.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.09 a pound.