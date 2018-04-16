Unifor reaches tentative deal with Resolute Forest Products to set pattern

MONTREAL _ Unifor says it has reached a tentative deal with Resolute Forest Products Inc. that, once approved, will serve as a pattern agreement for workers at pulp and paper mills across the Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic regions.

Details of the four-year agreement were not disclosed.

The union says they will not be discussed publicly until members have had a chance to vote on the deal. Ratification votes are expected over the coming weeks.

Unifor says the priorities in the contract talks were related to wages, vacations, benefits, pensions and job security.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias says the tentative agreement will ensure members receive fair compensation.

The union estimates some 15,000 members will be affected by the pattern agreement.