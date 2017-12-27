US consumer confidence dips this month but remains high

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
WASHINGTON _ Americans were a bit less confident this month than they were in November, but their spirits remained high during the holiday shopping season.
The Conference Board said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index dipped to 122.1 in December from a revised 128.6 in November.
“Despite the decline in confidence, consumers’ expectations remain at historically strong levels, suggesting economic growth will continue well into 2018,” said Conference Board economist Lynn Franco.
The business research group’s index measures consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Their view of the conditions today rose, but their expectations slid.