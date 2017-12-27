US consumer confidence dips this month but remains high

WASHINGTON _ Americans were a bit less confident this month than they were in November, but their spirits remained high during the holiday shopping season.

The Conference Board said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index dipped to 122.1 in December from a revised 128.6 in November.

“Despite the decline in confidence, consumers’ expectations remain at historically strong levels, suggesting economic growth will continue well into 2018,” said Conference Board economist Lynn Franco.

The business research group’s index measures consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Their view of the conditions today rose, but their expectations slid.