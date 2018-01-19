Vancouver hoping to drive tourism dollars with free public Wi Fi expansion

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
VANCOUVER _ The City of Vancouver expects its visitor experience and economic success to get a boost after expanding its number of free public Wi-Fi locations from 80 to 550 through a partnership with Shaw Communications Inc.
Mayor Gregor Robertson says the substantial increase in free Wi-Fi access throughout the city’s downtown core and surrounding areas supports Vancouver’s tourism and economic success, and bolsters its status as “a leading Smart City.”
While about 550 free public Wi-Fi locations are currently active, a spokesman for the city says that number will increase to 600 locations in the coming months.
The impetus for the expansion dates back to 2014, when Vancouver began a process to solicit applications from telecommunications service providers to provide free public Wi-Fi at no cost to the city.
After 42 locations were equipped with free Wi-Fi in 2015, Shaw was chosen for the second phase in 2016 to provide 15 locations and the current third phase.
All locations can be viewed by visiting vancouver.ca/wifi.