Wall St. mixed as investors mull U.S. tax plan, TSX dips into red

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index dipped into the red and Wall Street was mixed as investors digested U.S. President Donald Trump’s long-awaited tax reform package.
The S&P/TSX composite index fell 14.34 points to 16,014.99, with energy, materials and metals leading decliners.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 81.25 points to 23,516.26. The S&P 500 index inched up 0.49 of a point to 2,579.85 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 1.59 points to 6,714.94.
The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 77.99 cents US, up 0.38 of a U.S. cent
In commodities, the December crude contract added 24 cents to US$54.54 per barrel and the December natural gas contract advanced four cents to US$2.94 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract nudged up 80 cents to $1,278.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$3.14 a pound.