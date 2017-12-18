Website sharing homes sold data online gets legal pushback from TREB

TORONTO _ One of the websites that has cropped up in the aftermath of a top court ruling that the Toronto Real Estate Board must be more open with its data says it has received a cease-and-desist letter from the board.

Realtor Fraser Beach, who runs Select/Plan and has long battled TREB over the right to publish this data, says he suspended subscriptions for that service on Friday after he received notice letter from the board’s lawyers.

The Federal Court of Appeal on Dec. 1 upheld a previous ruling that Canada’s largest real estate board must allow its realtor members to make home sales data available online, dismissing a TREB appeal.

Shortly after, websites began publishing or sharing online the selling price of particular houses, which TREB has argued violates consumers’ privacy.

Select/Plan Real Estate Inc., which operates Sold.Watch and other websites, began offering a daily email with homes sold data and access online to subscribers for a fee.

The letter it received from TREB states that an Ontario Court of Appeal ruling, which upheld a decision that Beach’s sharing of TREB data a violation of its user agreement, has not been affected by the recent appeal court ruling.

TREB has said it will take its challenge to the Supreme Court of Canada, leaving the status of the current ruling in limbo.