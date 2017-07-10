Wildfires in British Columbia Interior begin to exact economic toll

The wildfires ripping through British Columbia are beginning to exact an economic toll, with one company suspending wood mill operations and another scaling back production at a mine.

Norbord (TSX:OSB) says it shut down its wood panel mill in 100 Mile House, B.C., and it is assessing what impact the fires will have on its production schedule.

The company says all of the mill’s employees safely left the area, with no reported injuries, and the site was secure at the time of the evacuation.

The mill produces oriented strand board, a type of plywood substitute that’s used widely for building houses.

In the Williams Lake area of the province, Imperial Metals Corp. (TSX:III) said it significantly reduced operations at the Mount Polley open pit copper and gold mine.

Imperial Metals says many of the roads used to access the site have been closed and if critical supplies such as fuel are no longer available, the mine may suspend operations altogether.