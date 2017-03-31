Workers at Regina refinery told to prepare for potential lockout: report

A Regina radio station says about 800 workers at the Co-op refinery in the city are being told by their union to prepare for a labour disruption this weekend.

CJME says it’s obtained an internal email sent from the Unifor Local 594 bargaining committee to its members, which points to a lockout starting Sunday following a 48-hour notice.

Negotiations for a new contract have been ongoing for months and a two-week cooling-off period following an attempt to reach a mediated settlement was to end at 12:00 a.m. March 31.

The committee is telling the employees to keep working until such time as they are officially locked out.

They are also being asked to clear out their lockers and cubicles of any personal belongings and to take any pooled resources, such as kitchen and canteen items.

The union says in a Facebook posting Thursday evening that its bargaining committee was to meet with the company Friday.

“All indications are that the company will lock out its employees on Sunday,” the committee said in the email.

It also said it believes the company’s true intention is to “damage the workplace forever and bust our union.”

The workers have been asked by the committee not to support the Co-op retail system, advising family members and friends not to buy gas, groceries or visit any of the Co-op home centres until the bargaining process has been resolved.

Earlier this month, the workers voted to reject what had been termed a final contract offer from the company.

Their last agreement expired in January 2016.

A spokesman for the refinery said the company won’t speculate on what might happen.