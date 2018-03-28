Workplace sexual harassment discussed at G7 meeting about workplace disruption

MONTREAL _ The issue of workplace sexual harassment surfaced at a meeting of G7 ministers who gathered to discuss actions required to prepare workplaces for change, including from disruptions in technology.

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains and Labour Minister Patty Hajdu told reporters Wednesday that delegates from seven of the world’s leading industrialized countries and the European Union agreed it is an issue that needs to be explored collaboratively to ensure that working women aren’t left behind.

Hajdu says Canada discussed its approach, including introduction of Bill C-65 which is designed to prevent harassment and sexual violence in federally regulated workplaces.

An official says the government of France in particular was interested in the legislative proposal expected to be passed later this year.

Bains says the global #MeToo movement that resulted from accusations against high-profile men such as film producer Harvey Weinstein has started an important conversation among politicians and business leaders.

During the two-day meeting, G7 employment and innovation ministers agreed that all governments should take an active role preparing companies to get part of the digital economy.

They also agreed to work toward a common vision for artificial intelligence, hold an AI conference in Canada in the fall, conduct targeted research and analysis to develop priorities and launch the G7 Future of Work Forum _ a digital tool to share policies and ideas.

The cabinet members along with Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos say ministers agreed that efforts are required to reassure workers caught in the churn of a dramatically evolving labour market.

The meeting on the future of work was the first of several that will be held ahead of the G7 leaders summit in early June in Charlevoix, Que.

The most recent estimates provided at the meeting suggest that up to 15 per cent of jobs in the G7 could disappear because of automation over the next two decades.

An OECD official in attendance said automation is expected to generate demand for both high-skilled and low-skilled occupations, resulting in “a hollowing of the middle” marked by declines in jobs requiring a mid-range level of skill.

The Canadian government has used its position as hosts to push for gender equality.