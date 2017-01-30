How the world’s biggest business leaders reacted to the Trump travel ban

Over the weekend, the CEOs of some of America’s biggest companies came out against the Trump administration refugee crackdown

  1
A small group of protestors celebrate the moment one of the protestors returns from briefly being detained by the Police, during a January 29th, 2017 protest against Muslim immigration ban at Philadelphia International Airport, in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto/Getty)

Friday saw President Donald Trump sign an executive order barring citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the US for 90 days, while simultaneously halting all refugee admission for 120 days.

In the aftermath of the announcement, protesters took made their way to major airports to condemn the order, using the hashtag #NoWallNoBan.

It didn’t take long for executives of major American companies to rally around the cause, calling the order “un-American,” and praising the diversity of their workforces.

Google

Saturday evening found Google co-founder and Alphabet president Sergey Brin joining protesters at San Fransisco International Airport. He said to Forbes’ Ryan Mac that he was there “because I’m a refugee.”

LinkedIn

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner tweeted a post to a statement against the ban on LinkedIn, saying “All ethnicities should have access to opportunity—founding principle of U.S.”

Dropbox

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston called the ban “un-American,” and adding that “Dropbox embraces people from all countries and faiths.”

Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey criticized the order, saying that its “humanitarian and economic impact is real.” He attached a link to a statement from the Internet Association.

Etsy

Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson tweeted that he opposed the order, adding that American is a “nation of immigrants.”

Tesla

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he did not feel the order was “the best way to address the country’s challenges.” Musk recently joined President Trump’s council of business advisors.

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to the platform on Friday to voice his concern over the ban. “We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat,” he wrote.

Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 3.08.57 PM

Uber

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick came out against the ban, saying that any drivers affected would be compensated for their losses, and that he would use his position on Trump’s council of business advisors to “stand up for what’s right.”

AirBnB

AirBnB CEO Brian Chesky wrote that the company will provide free housing to refugees and “anyone not allowed in the US.”

Starbucks

In light of the ban, Starbucks publicly pledged to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years.

 

  1. I am 70 years old and financially stable but if I’m hospitalized at 85, I don’t want the person monitoring my heart and vital signs to be some Grade 10 student doing a weekend practicum for marks. We need to fast track these 20 and 30 somethings who have already shown that they are intelligent, ambitious and willing to be part of our growing economy or we will face an acute shortage of Professionals to fill the gaps in our workforce..

