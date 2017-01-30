How the world’s biggest business leaders reacted to the Trump travel ban

Friday saw President Donald Trump sign an executive order barring citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the US for 90 days, while simultaneously halting all refugee admission for 120 days.

In the aftermath of the announcement, protesters took made their way to major airports to condemn the order, using the hashtag #NoWallNoBan.

It didn’t take long for executives of major American companies to rally around the cause, calling the order “un-American,” and praising the diversity of their workforces.

Google

Saturday evening found Google co-founder and Alphabet president Sergey Brin joining protesters at San Fransisco International Airport. He said to Forbes’ Ryan Mac that he was there “because I’m a refugee.”

Google cofounder Sergey Brin at SFO protest: "I'm here because I'm a refugee." (Photo from Matt Kang/Forbes) pic.twitter.com/GwhsSwDPLT — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) January 29, 2017

LinkedIn

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner tweeted a post to a statement against the ban on LinkedIn, saying “All ethnicities should have access to opportunity—founding principle of U.S.”

Consistent with values that helped build U.S., let's support those looking to make a better life in a new country https://t.co/ybc0zX29Um — Jeff Weiner (@jeffweiner) January 29, 2017

Dropbox

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston called the ban “un-American,” and adding that “Dropbox embraces people from all countries and faiths.”

Executive orders affecting world's most vulnerable are un-American. Dropbox embraces people from all countries and faiths — Drew Houston (@drewhouston) January 28, 2017

Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey criticized the order, saying that its “humanitarian and economic impact is real.” He attached a link to a statement from the Internet Association.

The Executive Order's humanitarian and economic impact is real and upsetting. We benefit from what refugees and immigrants bring to the U.S. https://t.co/HdwVGzIECt — jack (@jack) January 28, 2017

Etsy

Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson tweeted that he opposed the order, adding that American is a “nation of immigrants.”

We are a nation of immigrants, and are stronger for it. I oppose excluding people from US based on their nationality or religion, period. — Chad Dickerson (@chaddickerson) January 28, 2017

Tesla

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he did not feel the order was “the best way to address the country’s challenges.” Musk recently joined President Trump’s council of business advisors.

The blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country’s challenges — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to the platform on Friday to voice his concern over the ban. “We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat,” he wrote.

Uber

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick came out against the ban, saying that any drivers affected would be compensated for their losses, and that he would use his position on Trump’s council of business advisors to “stand up for what’s right.”

1/The travel ban is against everything @Uber stands for. 1000’s of drivers affected - https://t.co/1YXQ5XRnGU — travis kalanick (@travisk) January 29, 2017

2/ Any driver who can't work because of the ban will be compensated for lost earnings. We have set up $3mm legal defense fund as well. — travis kalanick (@travisk) January 29, 2017

3/ I'm going to use my position on Pres economic council to stand up for what's right - https://t.co/L6U9LOv3IX — travis kalanick (@travisk) January 29, 2017

AirBnB

AirBnB CEO Brian Chesky wrote that the company will provide free housing to refugees and “anyone not allowed in the US.”

Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

Starbucks

In light of the ban, Starbucks publicly pledged to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years.

Message from Howard Schultz to @Starbucks partners: Living Our Values in Uncertain Times https://t.co/WoHkS3N9fB — Starbucks News (@Starbucksnews) January 29, 2017

