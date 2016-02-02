The Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies—formerly known as the PROFIT 500—is Canada’s most prestigious celebration of entrepreneurial success. Nominations are now open for the 2018 program. Learn more and nominate your business now.
The Growth 500:
Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2018
The Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies is the country’s most prestigious celebration of entrepreneurial achievement. For 30 years, the program has measured businesses on five-year revenue growth to identify the most dynamic and successful businesses in Canada.Full 2017 Ranking » 2017 STARTUP 50 Ranking »
Want to see your name on these rankings?
Join the ranks of the Growth 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Submit your company information for consideration for the 2018 Growth 500. It’s simple and free!
Industry Rankings:
Regional Rankings:
Key Lessons from Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies:
How to grow your exports beyond the usual-suspect countries
Geopolitical uncertainty has motivated many exporters to look beyond traditional trading partners. It’s not just a savvy hedge—it’s a major growth play
How to get your employees to think more like entrepreneurs
When employees start thinking like owners, it can transform a business. Here’s how to create a workplace where ‘intrapreneurs’ flourish
How to turn your brilliant idea into an actual business
Great ideas are a dime a dozen. As the booming firms on this year’s STARTUP 50 ranking know, success only really comes after the ‘aha’ moment
How to turn social media engagement into real sales
Social media is great for audience engagement and brand awareness, but it takes a special touch to translate buzz into revenue
Meet some 2017 PROFIT 500 winners:
PROFIT 500: No. 001
How construction firm Gillam Group became Canada’s Fastest-Growing Company
In an industry not known for innovation, Gillam Group used a good reputation and creative problem-solving to stand apart
PROFIT 500: No. 072
Vets to Go is a hit with time-starved pet owners (and their furry friends)
Early on, Vets To Go earned a reputation for compassionate in-home care. It’s grown to become a one-stop shop for pets and those who love them
PROFIT 500: No. 082
Bioastra Technologies uses open innovation to help firms outsource R&D
Sumitra Rajagopalan was a materials scientist who wanted to solve real-world problems. Now she solves them for clients using an emergent business model
PROFIT 500: No. 103
Diva International grew by leading the mainstreaming of menstrual cups
Long beloved by health nuts and hippies, reusable menstrual products have gone mass-market, thanks to the relentless work of Diva’s mother-daughter duo
PROFIT 500: No. 171
Canada Goose’s global success is built on its “made in Canada” roots
Defying all logic, the ubiquitous Canada Goose is more popular than ever, thanks to the firm’s concerted strategy to remain an anti-fashion fashion brand
PROFIT 500: No. 190
How First Light Technologies taps its customers to make a better product
This Victoria-based manufacturer of LED lighting started by looking at customers’ frustrations with existing technology and built from there
STARTUP 50: No. 01
How Strawhouse helps clients cut through the noise of digital marketing
This Kelowna, B.C.-based startup became Canada’s Top New Growth Company by helping clients get really big, really fastComplete STARTUP 50 Ranking »