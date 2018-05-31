Join the winner’s circle

Celebrating its 30th year of ranking Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth in 2018, the Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies—formerly known as the PROFIT 500—is far and away Canada’s largest annual celebration of entrepreneurial achievement. Winners join an elite community of our country’s most successful, vibrant and important businesses. There are many reasons to enter, including valuable editorial exposure in Maclean’s and Canadian Business (reaching millions of readers from coast to coast), plus the opportunity to attend the 2018 Growth 500 CEO Summit, an exclusive event designed specifically for the leaders of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

Startups welcome

Too young for the Growth 500? Not to worry! We also celebrate younger companies (that is, businesses that are less than five years old) with strong two-year revenue growth with the STARTUP 50, a special companion ranking dedicated to Canada’s Top New Growth Companies! (If you’d like to learn more about our rankings or our eligibility criteria, click here. And if you’d like to learn more about past winners, click here.)

Enter now

It’s easy to enter! Whether you’re interested in entering the Growth 500 or the Startup 50, simply fill out and submit the ballot below to declare your company’s candidacy. If it looks as though your firm is a contender for either ranking, our research team will contact you starting in March 2018 to find out more about your business and to verify your financial data.

We’re here to help

If you have any questions about the Growth 500 or Startup 50 application process, or the rankings in general, please email the Growth 500 research team at growth500@rci.rogers.com.