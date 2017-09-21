15 success stories of inspiring Canadian entrepreneurs

These innovators and risk-takers have built fast-growing businesses and global brands with creativity, passion, and a whole lot of hard work

“I look at the business not as a sprint but a marathon”

Gillam Group has carved out a niche in the market between local firms that do smaller residential or commercial projects and the highly integrated companies like PCL, Eastern, EllisDon and Hatch. Marcus Gillam, the company’s CEO, grew up in the family construction business, but after it was acquired he struck out on his own to service the industry’s underserved middle space. It’s produced remarkable results, placing Gillam Group at No. 1 on the PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Since 2011, the firm has clocked revenue growth of more than 29,000%—revenues doubled in each of its first three years. In 2016, its employee roster grew from 60 to 85, and the firm now has 30 active projects. While it’s not yet a household name in development circles, the company generated sales in the $50-to-$100-million range last year.

READ THE FULL STORY: How construction firm Gillam Group became Canada’s Fastest Growing Company

