15 success stories of inspiring Canadian entrepreneurs

Strahouse is a relatively new player in the multi-billion-dollar industry of persuasion, in which a company develops and executes another company’s marketing strategy in exchange for a commission on each customer or sale that comes from the arrangement. Not yet four years old, Strawhouse has become very good at it in a very short period of time; its sales grew 3,034% in the past two years, to well above $50 million, earning the company the No. 1 spot on the 2017 STARTUP 50 ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies. Situated in picturesque Kelowna, B.C., it’s both off the beaten path and under the radar; there’s a good chance you’ve never heard of it. That’s by design. Founders Naveed Ramadan and Jason Kryski believe the best way to grow its business is by aligning its success with that of its clients—and giving them all of the credit.

