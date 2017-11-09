Canada’s Best Employers 2018: Large Companies

Meet the big companies where people love to work, as selected by Aon

  0

Canada’s Best Employers 2018

 

Platinum Winners

Platinum winning companies are those in the top-scoring 25% of all companies that Aon surveys.

Company City Province Employees* Sector Years on
ranking†
Allstate Insurance Company of CanadaMarkhamON2,242Insurance6
ATB FinancialEdmontonAB5,111Diversified Financial Services9
BBAMont St-HilaireQC536Construction & Engineering6
Bennett Jones LLPCalgaryAB921Diversified Consumer Services17
Birchwood Automotive GroupWinnipegMB1,186Automobiles7
Canadian Apartment Property Real Estate Investment TrustTorontoON998Real Estate Investment Trusts5
CIMA+LavalQC1,563Professional Services10
Cintas Canada LimitedMississaugaON2,003Commercial Services & Supplies10
Clark Builders Group of CompaniesEdmontonAB853Construction & Engineering9
Colliers International - CanadaVancouverBC1,400Real Estate Management & Development2
Davis Auto GroupLethbridgeAB558Specialty Retail6
Dilawri's Crown Auto GroupWinnipegMB460Automobiles5
Edward JonesMississaugaON2,049Consumer Finance16
Equitable BankTorontoON590Banks3
Farm Credit CanadaReginaSK1,765Diversified Financial Services15
Federal Express Canada CorporationMississaugaON6,250Air Freight & Logistics14
Intact Financial CorporationTorontoON12,352Insurance3
Keg Restaurants Ltd.RichmondBC3,750Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure16
Libro Credit UnionLondonON650Financial Services3
Maritime Travel IncHalifaxNS469Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure7
Meridian Credit UnionTorontoON1,650Diversified Financial Services1
Purdys ChocolatierVancouverBC956Specialty Retail9
SAP CanadaTorontoON3,275Software12
Stikeman Elliott LLPTorontoON1,100Legal 9
The Co-operatorsGuelphON4,251Insurance15
* incl. full-time and part-time permanent positions | † non-consecutive

Gold winners

Gold winning companies are those in the 67% to 75% percentile of all companies that Aon surveys.

Company City Province Employees* Sector Years on
ranking†
Alterna Savings Ottawa ONover 600Banking & Financial Services1
British Columbia Automobile AssociationBurnabyBC1,237Insurance8
La Capitale Groupe financierQuébecQC2,380Financial Services3
MNP LLPCalgaryAB4,154Professional Services10
OpenRoad Auto Group Ltd.RichmondBC1,165Specialty Retail7
PCL Constructors Inc.EdmontonAB2,765Construction 18
* incl. full-time and part-time permanent positions | † non-consecutive

Methodology and more on the study

The Aon Best Employers in Canada Study is the country’s premier benchmark for assessing the quality and performance of workplace excellence using global standards based on more than 20 years of learnings and best practices from Aon studies conducted all over the world, relying on data collected in more than 150 markets from over 9,000 organizations in 68 industries, including over 734,000 employees and more than 500 companies of all sizes in Canada. Recognized organizations have achieved outstanding results among their Canadian counterparts for engaging employees, demonstrating effective leadership, building a performance culture and leveraging the strength of their employer brand.

More About Canada’s Best Jobs

How Elevator Mechanic became Canada’s hottest job, for better or worse

How Elevator Mechanic became Canada’s hottest job, for better or worse

Canada’s construction boom has led to tremendous growth in the need for elevator technicians—but the field is having serious growing pains

10 unmistakable signs it’s time to look for a new job
Four key questions applicants should ask in every job interview
Five Ways to Get Hired NowFive Ways to Get Hired Now
Five Must See Job Apps (That Aren’t LinkedIn)Five must-see job-hunt apps
How to Handle A Move for a New JobHow to Move for a Job

Best Employers 2017: The top companies people love working for

Our third annual ranking of Canada’s Best Employers uncovers the companies where people can’t wait to get to work

Canada’s Best Employers 2016

Get our daily briefing on innovation, leadership, technology & the economy.
Weekdays at 6 AM ET. Learn More »

Comments are closed.

Resources