Canada’s Best Employers 2018: Large Companies

Platinum Winners

Platinum winning companies are those in the top-scoring 25% of all companies that Aon surveys.

Company City Province Employees* Sector Years on

ranking† Allstate Insurance Company of Canada Markham ON 2,242 Insurance 6 ATB Financial Edmonton AB 5,111 Diversified Financial Services 9 BBA Mont St-Hilaire QC 536 Construction & Engineering 6 Bennett Jones LLP Calgary AB 921 Diversified Consumer Services 17 Birchwood Automotive Group Winnipeg MB 1,186 Automobiles 7 Canadian Apartment Property Real Estate Investment Trust Toronto ON 998 Real Estate Investment Trusts 5 CIMA+ Laval QC 1,563 Professional Services 10 Cintas Canada Limited Mississauga ON 2,003 Commercial Services & Supplies 10 Clark Builders Group of Companies Edmonton AB 853 Construction & Engineering 9 Colliers International - Canada Vancouver BC 1,400 Real Estate Management & Development 2 Davis Auto Group Lethbridge AB 558 Specialty Retail 6 Dilawri's Crown Auto Group Winnipeg MB 460 Automobiles 5 Edward Jones Mississauga ON 2,049 Consumer Finance 16 Equitable Bank Toronto ON 590 Banks 3 Farm Credit Canada Regina SK 1,765 Diversified Financial Services 15 Federal Express Canada Corporation Mississauga ON 6,250 Air Freight & Logistics 14 Intact Financial Corporation Toronto ON 12,352 Insurance 3 Keg Restaurants Ltd. Richmond BC 3,750 Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 16 Libro Credit Union London ON 650 Financial Services 3 Maritime Travel Inc Halifax NS 469 Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 7 Meridian Credit Union Toronto ON 1,650 Diversified Financial Services 1 Purdys Chocolatier Vancouver BC 956 Specialty Retail 9 SAP Canada Toronto ON 3,275 Software 12 Stikeman Elliott LLP Toronto ON 1,100 Legal 9 The Co-operators Guelph ON 4,251 Insurance 15

* incl. full-time and part-time permanent positions | † non-consecutive

Gold winners

Gold winning companies are those in the 67% to 75% percentile of all companies that Aon surveys.

Company City Province Employees* Sector Years on

ranking† Alterna Savings Ottawa ON over 600 Banking & Financial Services 1 British Columbia Automobile Association Burnaby BC 1,237 Insurance 8 La Capitale Groupe financier Québec QC 2,380 Financial Services 3 MNP LLP Calgary AB 4,154 Professional Services 10 OpenRoad Auto Group Ltd. Richmond BC 1,165 Specialty Retail 7 PCL Constructors Inc. Edmonton AB 2,765 Construction 18

* incl. full-time and part-time permanent positions | † non-consecutive

Methodology and more on the study

The Aon Best Employers in Canada Study is the country’s premier benchmark for assessing the quality and performance of workplace excellence using global standards based on more than 20 years of learnings and best practices from Aon studies conducted all over the world, relying on data collected in more than 150 markets from over 9,000 organizations in 68 industries, including over 734,000 employees and more than 500 companies of all sizes in Canada. Recognized organizations have achieved outstanding results among their Canadian counterparts for engaging employees, demonstrating effective leadership, building a performance culture and leveraging the strength of their employer brand.