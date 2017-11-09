Canada’s Best Employers 2018: Large Companies

- The Aon Best Small- and Medium-sized Employers
Platinum Winners
Platinum winning companies are those in the top-scoring 25% of all companies that Aon surveys.
|Company
|City
|Province
|Employees*
|Sector
|Years on
ranking†
|Allstate Insurance Company of Canada
|Markham
|ON
|2,242
|Insurance
|6
|ATB Financial
|Edmonton
|AB
|5,111
|Diversified Financial Services
|9
|BBA
|Mont St-Hilaire
|QC
|536
|Construction & Engineering
|6
|Bennett Jones LLP
|Calgary
|AB
|921
|Diversified Consumer Services
|17
|Birchwood Automotive Group
|Winnipeg
|MB
|1,186
|Automobiles
|7
|Canadian Apartment Property Real Estate Investment Trust
|Toronto
|ON
|998
|Real Estate Investment Trusts
|5
|CIMA+
|Laval
|QC
|1,563
|Professional Services
|10
|Cintas Canada Limited
|Mississauga
|ON
|2,003
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|10
|Clark Builders Group of Companies
|Edmonton
|AB
|853
|Construction & Engineering
|9
|Colliers International - Canada
|Vancouver
|BC
|1,400
|Real Estate Management & Development
|2
|Davis Auto Group
|Lethbridge
|AB
|558
|Specialty Retail
|6
|Dilawri's Crown Auto Group
|Winnipeg
|MB
|460
|Automobiles
|5
|Edward Jones
|Mississauga
|ON
|2,049
|Consumer Finance
|16
|Equitable Bank
|Toronto
|ON
|590
|Banks
|3
|Farm Credit Canada
|Regina
|SK
|1,765
|Diversified Financial Services
|15
|Federal Express Canada Corporation
|Mississauga
|ON
|6,250
|Air Freight & Logistics
|14
|Intact Financial Corporation
|Toronto
|ON
|12,352
|Insurance
|3
|Keg Restaurants Ltd.
|Richmond
|BC
|3,750
|Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|16
|Libro Credit Union
|London
|ON
|650
|Financial Services
|3
|Maritime Travel Inc
|Halifax
|NS
|469
|Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|7
|Meridian Credit Union
|Toronto
|ON
|1,650
|Diversified Financial Services
|1
|Purdys Chocolatier
|Vancouver
|BC
|956
|Specialty Retail
|9
|SAP Canada
|Toronto
|ON
|3,275
|Software
|12
|Stikeman Elliott LLP
|Toronto
|ON
|1,100
|Legal
|9
|The Co-operators
|Guelph
|ON
|4,251
|Insurance
|15
Gold winners
Gold winning companies are those in the 67% to 75% percentile of all companies that Aon surveys.
|Company
|City
|Province
|Employees*
|Sector
|Years on
ranking†
|Alterna Savings
|Ottawa
|ON
|over 600
|Banking & Financial Services
|1
|British Columbia Automobile Association
|Burnaby
|BC
|1,237
|Insurance
|8
|La Capitale Groupe financier
|Québec
|QC
|2,380
|Financial Services
|3
|MNP LLP
|Calgary
|AB
|4,154
|Professional Services
|10
|OpenRoad Auto Group Ltd.
|Richmond
|BC
|1,165
|Specialty Retail
|7
|PCL Constructors Inc.
|Edmonton
|AB
|2,765
|Construction
|18
Methodology and more on the study
The Aon Best Employers in Canada Study is the country’s premier benchmark for assessing the quality and performance of workplace excellence using global standards based on more than 20 years of learnings and best practices from Aon studies conducted all over the world, relying on data collected in more than 150 markets from over 9,000 organizations in 68 industries, including over 734,000 employees and more than 500 companies of all sizes in Canada. Recognized organizations have achieved outstanding results among their Canadian counterparts for engaging employees, demonstrating effective leadership, building a performance culture and leveraging the strength of their employer brand.
