Canada’s Best Employers 2018: Small- and Medium-sized Companies

Meet the Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises where employees report the highest levels of engagement as selected by Aon

Canada’s Best Employers 2018

Platinum Winners

Platinum winning companies are those in the top-scoring 25% of all companies that Aon surveys.

Company City Province Employees* Sector Years on
ranking†
Addenda Capital Inc.MontrealQC118Finance3
AxonifyWaterlooON 130Software1
BlueShore FinancialNorth VancouverBC328Credit Union 7
Bosa PropertiesVancouverBC145Real Estate 2
Celero SolutionsCalgaryAB235IT Services1
Cority Software Inc. (formerly Medgate)TorontoON200Software3
DLGL Technologies CorporationBlainvilleQC80Software6
Fusion HomesGuelphON113Construction2
GEF Seniors HousingEdmontonAB375Diversified Consumer Services9
Grantek Systems Integration Ltd.BurlingtonON90Industrial Automation4
Kawartha Credit UnionPeterboroughON334Banks5
Lakeside Process Controls Ltd.MississaugaON223Trading Companies & Distributors6
Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada Inc.MississaugaON97Automobiles3
NorWest Co-op Community HealthWinnipegMB105Health Care Providers & Services3
OPTIMUS | SBRTorontoON149Research & Consulting Services6
Ryan ULCMississaugaON189Diversified Financial Services5
Solutions 2 GO Inc.Brampton ON144Distribution 5
Solvera SolutionsReginaSK170IT Professional Services7
The Berkeley Retirement ResidencesHalifaxNS150Health Care Providers & Services5
Trisura Guarantee Insurance CompanyTorontoON120Insurance3
Vigilant - a DRW companyMontrealQC150Software6
You.i TVKanata ON180Software1
* incl. full-time and part-time permanent positions | † non-consecutive

Gold winners

Gold winning companies are those in the 67% to 75% percentile of all companies that Aon surveys.

Company City Province Employees* Sector Years on
ranking†
Arrow Engineering EdmontonAB68Construction & Engineering1
CAAT Pension PlanTorontoON94Diversified Financial Services3
Canadian Canola Growers AssociationWinnipegMB61Agriculture1
Jayman BUILT Group of CompaniesCalgaryAB233Household Durables5
Kindred Credit UnionKitchenerON200Banks8
LGM Financial Services Inc.VancouverBC201Diversified Financial Services3
Miele LimitedVaughanON230Consumer Appliance Sales3
Naylor Building PartnershipsOakvilleON140Construction & Engineering3
Professionals financialMontréalQC126Diversified Financial Services2
Ultra Electronics Forensic Technology Inc.Cote-Saint-Luc QC164Software4
* incl. full-time and part-time permanent positions | † non-consecutive

Methodology

Almost 200 Canadian employers were assessed this year as part of Aon’s Best Employers studies using the stringent global standards developed for Aon’s Global Best Employer Program. Each participant’s employee survey scores on engagement, leadership, performance culture and employment brand were assessed against Aon Hewitt’s Canadian Survey Database, which includes the opinions of over 735,000 Canadian workers across more than 600 organizations. Organizations that scored in the top 25% of the Canadian database achieved the Platinum level, while those scoring in the top third achieved Gold level. According to Aon Hewitt’s definition, employees are engaged when they “say, stay and strive”: They speak positively about their employer to others, are committed to staying with their current employer, and are motivated by their organization’s leaders and culture to go “above and beyond” to contribute to business success. On average, 80% of employees were engaged at Platinum level Best Employers this year. At the Gold level, 72% of employees were engaged.

How Elevator Mechanic became Canada’s hottest job, for better or worse

Canada’s construction boom has led to tremendous growth in the need for elevator technicians—but the field is having serious growing pains

