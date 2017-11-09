Canada’s Best Employers 2018: Small- and Medium-sized Companies

- The Aon Best Large Employers
Platinum Winners
Platinum winning companies are those in the top-scoring 25% of all companies that Aon surveys.
|Company
|City
|Province
|Employees*
|Sector
|Years on
ranking†
|Addenda Capital Inc.
|Montreal
|QC
|118
|Finance
|3
|Axonify
|Waterloo
|ON
|130
|Software
|1
|BlueShore Financial
|North Vancouver
|BC
|328
|Credit Union
|7
|Bosa Properties
|Vancouver
|BC
|145
|Real Estate
|2
|Celero Solutions
|Calgary
|AB
|235
|IT Services
|1
|Cority Software Inc. (formerly Medgate)
|Toronto
|ON
|200
|Software
|3
|DLGL Technologies Corporation
|Blainville
|QC
|80
|Software
|6
|Fusion Homes
|Guelph
|ON
|113
|Construction
|2
|GEF Seniors Housing
|Edmonton
|AB
|375
|Diversified Consumer Services
|9
|Grantek Systems Integration Ltd.
|Burlington
|ON
|90
|Industrial Automation
|4
|Kawartha Credit Union
|Peterborough
|ON
|334
|Banks
|5
|Lakeside Process Controls Ltd.
|Mississauga
|ON
|223
|Trading Companies & Distributors
|6
|Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada Inc.
|Mississauga
|ON
|97
|Automobiles
|3
|NorWest Co-op Community Health
|Winnipeg
|MB
|105
|Health Care Providers & Services
|3
|OPTIMUS | SBR
|Toronto
|ON
|149
|Research & Consulting Services
|6
|Ryan ULC
|Mississauga
|ON
|189
|Diversified Financial Services
|5
|Solutions 2 GO Inc.
|Brampton
|ON
|144
|Distribution
|5
|Solvera Solutions
|Regina
|SK
|170
|IT Professional Services
|7
|The Berkeley Retirement Residences
|Halifax
|NS
|150
|Health Care Providers & Services
|5
|Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company
|Toronto
|ON
|120
|Insurance
|3
|Vigilant - a DRW company
|Montreal
|QC
|150
|Software
|6
|You.i TV
|Kanata
|ON
|180
|Software
|1
Gold winners
Gold winning companies are those in the 67% to 75% percentile of all companies that Aon surveys.
|Company
|City
|Province
|Employees*
|Sector
|Years on
ranking†
|Arrow Engineering
|Edmonton
|AB
|68
|Construction & Engineering
|1
|CAAT Pension Plan
|Toronto
|ON
|94
|Diversified Financial Services
|3
|Canadian Canola Growers Association
|Winnipeg
|MB
|61
|Agriculture
|1
|Jayman BUILT Group of Companies
|Calgary
|AB
|233
|Household Durables
|5
|Kindred Credit Union
|Kitchener
|ON
|200
|Banks
|8
|LGM Financial Services Inc.
|Vancouver
|BC
|201
|Diversified Financial Services
|3
|Miele Limited
|Vaughan
|ON
|230
|Consumer Appliance Sales
|3
|Naylor Building Partnerships
|Oakville
|ON
|140
|Construction & Engineering
|3
|Professionals financial
|Montréal
|QC
|126
|Diversified Financial Services
|2
|Ultra Electronics Forensic Technology Inc.
|Cote-Saint-Luc
|QC
|164
|Software
|4
Methodology
Almost 200 Canadian employers were assessed this year as part of Aon’s Best Employers studies using the stringent global standards developed for Aon’s Global Best Employer Program. Each participant’s employee survey scores on engagement, leadership, performance culture and employment brand were assessed against Aon Hewitt’s Canadian Survey Database, which includes the opinions of over 735,000 Canadian workers across more than 600 organizations. Organizations that scored in the top 25% of the Canadian database achieved the Platinum level, while those scoring in the top third achieved Gold level. According to Aon Hewitt’s definition, employees are engaged when they “say, stay and strive”: They speak positively about their employer to others, are committed to staying with their current employer, and are motivated by their organization’s leaders and culture to go “above and beyond” to contribute to business success. On average, 80% of employees were engaged at Platinum level Best Employers this year. At the Gold level, 72% of employees were engaged.
