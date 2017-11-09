Canada’s Best Employers 2018: Small- and Medium-sized Companies

Platinum Winners

Platinum winning companies are those in the top-scoring 25% of all companies that Aon surveys.

Company City Province Employees* Sector Years on

ranking† Addenda Capital Inc. Montreal QC 118 Finance 3 Axonify Waterloo ON 130 Software 1 BlueShore Financial North Vancouver BC 328 Credit Union 7 Bosa Properties Vancouver BC 145 Real Estate 2 Celero Solutions Calgary AB 235 IT Services 1 Cority Software Inc. (formerly Medgate) Toronto ON 200 Software 3 DLGL Technologies Corporation Blainville QC 80 Software 6 Fusion Homes Guelph ON 113 Construction 2 GEF Seniors Housing Edmonton AB 375 Diversified Consumer Services 9 Grantek Systems Integration Ltd. Burlington ON 90 Industrial Automation 4 Kawartha Credit Union Peterborough ON 334 Banks 5 Lakeside Process Controls Ltd. Mississauga ON 223 Trading Companies & Distributors 6 Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada Inc. Mississauga ON 97 Automobiles 3 NorWest Co-op Community Health Winnipeg MB 105 Health Care Providers & Services 3 OPTIMUS | SBR Toronto ON 149 Research & Consulting Services 6 Ryan ULC Mississauga ON 189 Diversified Financial Services 5 Solutions 2 GO Inc. Brampton ON 144 Distribution 5 Solvera Solutions Regina SK 170 IT Professional Services 7 The Berkeley Retirement Residences Halifax NS 150 Health Care Providers & Services 5 Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company Toronto ON 120 Insurance 3 Vigilant - a DRW company Montreal QC 150 Software 6 You.i TV Kanata ON 180 Software 1

* incl. full-time and part-time permanent positions | † non-consecutive

Gold winners

Gold winning companies are those in the 67% to 75% percentile of all companies that Aon surveys.

Company City Province Employees* Sector Years on

ranking† Arrow Engineering Edmonton AB 68 Construction & Engineering 1 CAAT Pension Plan Toronto ON 94 Diversified Financial Services 3 Canadian Canola Growers Association Winnipeg MB 61 Agriculture 1 Jayman BUILT Group of Companies Calgary AB 233 Household Durables 5 Kindred Credit Union Kitchener ON 200 Banks 8 LGM Financial Services Inc. Vancouver BC 201 Diversified Financial Services 3 Miele Limited Vaughan ON 230 Consumer Appliance Sales 3 Naylor Building Partnerships Oakville ON 140 Construction & Engineering 3 Professionals financial Montréal QC 126 Diversified Financial Services 2 Ultra Electronics Forensic Technology Inc. Cote-Saint-Luc QC 164 Software 4

Methodology

Almost 200 Canadian employers were assessed this year as part of Aon’s Best Employers studies using the stringent global standards developed for Aon’s Global Best Employer Program. Each participant’s employee survey scores on engagement, leadership, performance culture and employment brand were assessed against Aon Hewitt’s Canadian Survey Database, which includes the opinions of over 735,000 Canadian workers across more than 600 organizations. Organizations that scored in the top 25% of the Canadian database achieved the Platinum level, while those scoring in the top third achieved Gold level. According to Aon Hewitt’s definition, employees are engaged when they “say, stay and strive”: They speak positively about their employer to others, are committed to staying with their current employer, and are motivated by their organization’s leaders and culture to go “above and beyond” to contribute to business success. On average, 80% of employees were engaged at Platinum level Best Employers this year. At the Gold level, 72% of employees were engaged.