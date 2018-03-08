Conceptromec: Canada’s Best Managed Companies 2018

In 1997, when the first Toyota Prius went on sale in Japan, Conceptromec president and founder Stéphane Bégin wasn’t worried how electric cars would affect his company. “Whether it’s a Tesla, a Ford SUV or a BMW, cars will always need seals,” he says.

“I decided I wanted to be a world leader, but to do that I knew I would have to be specialized,” says Bégin, a mechanical designer who in 1988 left his job at a textile mill in Magog, Que., to found Conceptromec in the same Eastern Townships community.

Conceptromec is in the seals business for automobiles. But it doesn’t actually make seals for automobiles. Following Bégin’s plan, the company now designs and manufactures 80% of the automated equipment used by leading automobile parts players such as Magna and Hutchinson, who make the actual seals in Quebec, Ontario, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Europe and Asia.

Sales have doubled in the past four years, and staff has grown from 80 to 120. In 2017, the company invested $2.2 million to build a new 16,000-sq.-foot factory and corporate offices in Magog.

“New car manufacturers are looking for smart machines to reduce the number of machine operators they have to employ, and that’s what we offer,” says Bégin. Seeing more and more car manufacturers in North America move production to Mexico, Conceptromec built its own factory in Guadalajara in 2009.

“Now the electric car manufacturing business is exploding in China. We know we have to be there,” he says. The company has a team of 10 ready to go anywhere in the world at all times to give after-sales services.

At home in Magog, Bégin supplied his engineers, technicians and machinists with a constantly renewed menu of skills training opportunities to better equip them for the quickly evolving market, including language lessons.

“The challenges in business today are not technical, they’re cultural,” he says. “We have to understand how other cultures do business. We had English teachers here for 10 years, then Spanish, and I might be looking for a Mandarin teacher soon.”