Canada’s Best Managed Companies 2016: Gold Winners

Gold Winners

Gold-winning companies have earned the honour of a spot on the Canada’s Best Managed Companies list for four, five or six straight years. These were the Gold Winners in 2016. See the most up to date list here.

See also: New Winners, Requalified Winners and Platinum Winners

Company Name Industry Sector Location Airline Hotels Consumer Business Saskatoon, SK Algoma Central Corporation Marine Transportation St. Catharines, ON ALPHA Assurances Finance/Assurance Drummondville, QC AquaTerra Corporation Consumer Business Mississauga, ON Arpi's Industries Ltd. Real Estate Calgary, AB Avison Young Real Estate Toronto, ON Boulangerie St-Méthode inc. Consumer Business Adstock, QC Burnbrae Farms Limited Manufacturing Lyn, ON Burnco Manufacturing Inc Manufacturing Concord, ON Canarm Ltd. Consumer Business Brockville, ON Capital Paving Inc. Real Estate Guelph, ON CarProof Information services London, ON CARSTAR Automotive Canada Inc. Franchising Hamilton, ON CBCL Limited Real Estate Halifax, NS CCI Group Real Estate Concord, ON Cougar Drilling Solutions Inc. Oil and Gas Service Company Edmonton, AB Cowan Insurance Group Insurance Cambridge, ON Cruickshank Construction Limited Civil construction and outsourced services Kingston, ON D2L Corporation Technology, Media, Telecommunications Kitchener, ON Dancor/Coreydale Real Estate London, ON David Aplin Group Employment & Staffing Calgary, AB Durabuilt Windows & Doors Inc. Manufacturing Edmonton, AB DynaLIFEDX Health Care Edmonton, AB E.C.S. Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. Consumer Business Richmond, BC ELRUS Manufacturing Calgary, AB EMS Meat processing, trading & logistics Etobicoke, ON Equipment Sales & Service Limited Heavy equipment and parts distribution. Equipment service. Toronto, ON Esri Canada Technology, Media, Telecommunications Toronto, ON Ethier Professional Services - Business & IT Consulting Calgary, AB FirstOnSite Restoration Real Estate Toronto, ON FLOFORM Countertops Manufacturing Winnipeg, MB Fresh Direct Produce Consumer Business Vancouver, BC Genumark Consumer Business Toronto, ON Giftcraft Ltd. Consumer Business Brampton, ON GreenField Specialty Alcohols Manufacturing Toronto, ON Gregg Distributors LP Industrial Supply Distribution Edmonton, AB Groupe Master Distribution HVAC-R Industry Boucherville, QC Groupe Robert Consumer Business Rougemont, QC Groupe Trans-West Transport produits réfrigérés Lachine, QC Hendrix Restaurant Equipment & Supplies Consumer Business Brockville, ON Home Hardware Stores Limited Consumer Business St. Jacobs, ON Houle Electric Real Estate Burnaby, BC HTS Real Estate Toronto, ON Hunter Amenities International Ltd. Manufacturing Burlington, ON Imperial Manufacturing Group Manufacturing Richibucto, NB Intelex Technology, Media, Telecommunications Toronto, ON Joe Johnson Equipment Inc. Heavy Equipment Distributor Innisfil, ON Kaizen Automotive Group Consumer Business Calgary, AB Kii Naturals / Shashi Foods Consumer Business Vaughan, ON Les Emballages Carrousel Inc. Consumer Business Boucherville, QC Levitt-Safety Consumer Business Oakville, ON LMS Reinforcing Steel Group Reinforcing Steel Surrey, BC Long View Technology, Media, Telecommunications Calgary, AB Magasins Trévi inc. Consumer Business Mirabel, QC Manderley Turf Products Inc. Agriculture Ottawa, ON Maple Lodge Farms Ltd. Food Processing Brampton, ON Maple Reinders Group Ltd. Real Estate Mississauga, ON McDougall Energy Consumer Business Sault Ste. Marie, ON MDS Aero Support Corporation Aerospace-Engineering & Design Ottawa, ON Medcan Clinic Healthcare Toronto, ON Milgram & Company Ltd. Consumer Business Montreal, QC Mircom Group of Companies Manufacturing Vaughan, ON Mr. Lube Canada Consumer Business Richmond, BC Nautilus Plus Services St-Hubert, QC New York Fries and South St. Burger Co. Consumer Business Toronto, ON Novexco Inc. Consumer Business Laval, QC Oceanex Inc. Consumer Business St,. John's, NL OpenRoad Auto Group Limited Automotive retail Richmond, BC Oxford Frozen Foods Limited Manufacturing Oxford, NS Paladin Security Group Ltd Security Services Burnaby, BC Payworks Business services: workforce management solutions Winnipeg, MB Pennecon Limited Consumer Business St. John's, NL Pfaff Automotive Partners Consumer Business Vaughan, ON PH Vitres d'Autos Consumer Business Sainte-Perpétue, QC Polycorp Ltd Manufacturing Elora, ON Questrade, Inc. Financial Services Toronto, ON Real Matters Technology, Media, Telecommunications Markham, ON Red Sun Farms Agriculture/Greenhouse Vegetable Growers. Kingsville, ON Rex Power Magnetics Manufacturing Concord, ON RGO Office Products Partnership Consumer Business Calgary, AB RLG International Inc. Consulting Burnaby, BC Rotobec Manufacturing Ste-Justine, QC S-Trip! Consumer Business Toronto, ON S.i. Systems Ltd. Technology, Media, Telecommunications Calgary, AB Sargent Farms Consumer Business Milton, ON Seacore Seafood Inc. Consumer Business Vaughan, ON Simpson Seeds Inc. Agriculture Moose Jaw, SK Solvera Solutions Technology, Media, Telecommunications Regina, SK Soucy Techno inc. Manufacturing Sherbrooke, QC South Country Equipment Ltd. Consumer Business Moose Jaw, SK Southwest Properties Real Estate Halifax, NS StarTech.com Manufacturing London, ON Steele Auto Group Consumer Business Dartmouth, NS Strike Group Limited Partnership Oil and Gas Service and Construction Calgary, AB STRONE Insured property damage restoration Oakville, ON Superior Glove Manufacturing Acton, ON Supreme Group Manufacturing Edmonton, AB Techmation Electric & Controls Ltd. Oil & Gas Industry - Electric & Instrumentation Airdrie, AB The Central Group Manufacturing Mississauga, ON The International Group, Inc Manufacturing Toronto, ON The Miller Group Real Estate Markham, ON triOS College of Business, Technology & Healthcare Education Mississauga, ON TuGo Insurance Richmond, BC Vector Construction Speceialized Concrete Repair and Corrosion Mitigation Winnipeg, MB Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Resource and Energy Services Sherwood Park, AB Western Sales Ltd. Consumer Business Rosetown, SK White Spot Limited Consumer Business Vancouver, BC