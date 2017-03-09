Canada’s Best Managed Companies 2016: Gold Winners

Gold Winners
Gold-winning companies have earned the honour of a spot on the Canada’s Best Managed Companies list for four, five or six straight years. These were the Gold Winners in 2016. See the most up to date list here.
|Company Name
|Industry Sector
|Location
|Airline Hotels
|Consumer Business
|Saskatoon, SK
|Algoma Central Corporation
|Marine Transportation
|St. Catharines, ON
|ALPHA Assurances
|Finance/Assurance
|Drummondville, QC
|AquaTerra Corporation
|Consumer Business
|Mississauga, ON
|Arpi's Industries Ltd.
|Real Estate
|Calgary, AB
|Avison Young
|Real Estate
|Toronto, ON
|Boulangerie St-Méthode inc.
|Consumer Business
|Adstock, QC
|Burnbrae Farms Limited
|Manufacturing
|Lyn, ON
|Burnco Manufacturing Inc
|Manufacturing
|Concord, ON
|Canarm Ltd.
|Consumer Business
|Brockville, ON
|Capital Paving Inc.
|Real Estate
|Guelph, ON
|CarProof
|Information services
|London, ON
|CARSTAR Automotive Canada Inc.
|Franchising
|Hamilton, ON
|CBCL Limited
|Real Estate
|Halifax, NS
|CCI Group
|Real Estate
|Concord, ON
|Cougar Drilling Solutions Inc.
|Oil and Gas Service Company
|Edmonton, AB
|Cowan Insurance Group
|Insurance
|Cambridge, ON
|Cruickshank Construction Limited
|Civil construction and outsourced services
|Kingston, ON
|D2L Corporation
|Technology, Media, Telecommunications
|Kitchener, ON
|Dancor/Coreydale
|Real Estate
|London, ON
|David Aplin Group
|Employment & Staffing
|Calgary, AB
|Durabuilt Windows & Doors Inc.
|Manufacturing
|Edmonton, AB
|DynaLIFEDX
|Health Care
|Edmonton, AB
|E.C.S. Electrical Cable Supply Ltd.
|Consumer Business
|Richmond, BC
|ELRUS
|Manufacturing
|Calgary, AB
|EMS
|Meat processing, trading & logistics
|Etobicoke, ON
|Equipment Sales & Service Limited
|Heavy equipment and parts distribution. Equipment service.
|Toronto, ON
|Esri Canada
|Technology, Media, Telecommunications
|Toronto, ON
|Ethier
|Professional Services - Business & IT Consulting
|Calgary, AB
|FirstOnSite Restoration
|Real Estate
|Toronto, ON
|FLOFORM Countertops
|Manufacturing
|Winnipeg, MB
|Fresh Direct Produce
|Consumer Business
|Vancouver, BC
|Genumark
|Consumer Business
|Toronto, ON
|Giftcraft Ltd.
|Consumer Business
|Brampton, ON
|GreenField Specialty Alcohols
|Manufacturing
|Toronto, ON
|Gregg Distributors LP
|Industrial Supply Distribution
|Edmonton, AB
|Groupe Master
|Distribution HVAC-R Industry
|Boucherville, QC
|Groupe Robert
|Consumer Business
|Rougemont, QC
|Groupe Trans-West
|Transport produits réfrigérés
|Lachine, QC
|Hendrix Restaurant Equipment & Supplies
|Consumer Business
|Brockville, ON
|Home Hardware Stores Limited
|Consumer Business
|St. Jacobs, ON
|Houle Electric
|Real Estate
|Burnaby, BC
|HTS
|Real Estate
|Toronto, ON
|Hunter Amenities International Ltd.
|Manufacturing
|Burlington, ON
|Imperial Manufacturing Group
|Manufacturing
|Richibucto, NB
|Intelex
|Technology, Media, Telecommunications
|Toronto, ON
|Joe Johnson Equipment Inc.
|Heavy Equipment Distributor
|Innisfil, ON
|Kaizen Automotive Group
|Consumer Business
|Calgary, AB
|Kii Naturals / Shashi Foods
|Consumer Business
|Vaughan, ON
|Les Emballages Carrousel Inc.
|Consumer Business
|Boucherville, QC
|Levitt-Safety
|Consumer Business
|Oakville, ON
|LMS Reinforcing Steel Group
|Reinforcing Steel
|Surrey, BC
|Long View
|Technology, Media, Telecommunications
|Calgary, AB
|Magasins Trévi inc.
|Consumer Business
|Mirabel, QC
|Manderley Turf Products Inc.
|Agriculture
|Ottawa, ON
|Maple Lodge Farms Ltd.
|Food Processing
|Brampton, ON
|Maple Reinders Group Ltd.
|Real Estate
|Mississauga, ON
|McDougall Energy
|Consumer Business
|Sault Ste. Marie, ON
|MDS Aero Support Corporation
|Aerospace-Engineering & Design
|Ottawa, ON
|Medcan Clinic
|Healthcare
|Toronto, ON
|Milgram & Company Ltd.
|Consumer Business
|Montreal, QC
|Mircom Group of Companies
|Manufacturing
|Vaughan, ON
|Mr. Lube Canada
|Consumer Business
|Richmond, BC
|Nautilus Plus
|Services
|St-Hubert, QC
|New York Fries and South St. Burger Co.
|Consumer Business
|Toronto, ON
|Novexco Inc.
|Consumer Business
|Laval, QC
|Oceanex Inc.
|Consumer Business
|St,. John's, NL
|OpenRoad Auto Group Limited
|Automotive retail
|Richmond, BC
|Oxford Frozen Foods Limited
|Manufacturing
|Oxford, NS
|Paladin Security Group Ltd
|Security Services
|Burnaby, BC
|Payworks
|Business services: workforce management solutions
|Winnipeg, MB
|Pennecon Limited
|Consumer Business
|St. John's, NL
|Pfaff Automotive Partners
|Consumer Business
|Vaughan, ON
|PH Vitres d'Autos
|Consumer Business
|Sainte-Perpétue, QC
|Polycorp Ltd
|Manufacturing
|Elora, ON
|Questrade, Inc.
|Financial Services
|Toronto, ON
|Real Matters
|Technology, Media, Telecommunications
|Markham, ON
|Red Sun Farms
|Agriculture/Greenhouse Vegetable Growers.
|Kingsville, ON
|Rex Power Magnetics
|Manufacturing
|Concord, ON
|RGO Office Products Partnership
|Consumer Business
|Calgary, AB
|RLG International Inc.
|Consulting
|Burnaby, BC
|Rotobec
|Manufacturing
|Ste-Justine, QC
|S-Trip!
|Consumer Business
|Toronto, ON
|S.i. Systems Ltd.
|Technology, Media, Telecommunications
|Calgary, AB
|Sargent Farms
|Consumer Business
|Milton, ON
|Seacore Seafood Inc.
|Consumer Business
|Vaughan, ON
|Simpson Seeds Inc.
|Agriculture
|Moose Jaw, SK
|Solvera Solutions
|Technology, Media, Telecommunications
|Regina, SK
|Soucy Techno inc.
|Manufacturing
|Sherbrooke, QC
|South Country Equipment Ltd.
|Consumer Business
|Moose Jaw, SK
|Southwest Properties
|Real Estate
|Halifax, NS
|StarTech.com
|Manufacturing
|London, ON
|Steele Auto Group
|Consumer Business
|Dartmouth, NS
|Strike Group Limited Partnership
|Oil and Gas Service and Construction
|Calgary, AB
|STRONE
|Insured property damage restoration
|Oakville, ON
|Superior Glove
|Manufacturing
|Acton, ON
|Supreme Group
|Manufacturing
|Edmonton, AB
|Techmation Electric & Controls Ltd.
|Oil & Gas Industry - Electric & Instrumentation
|Airdrie, AB
|The Central Group
|Manufacturing
|Mississauga, ON
|The International Group, Inc
|Manufacturing
|Toronto, ON
|The Miller Group
|Real Estate
|Markham, ON
|triOS College of Business, Technology & Healthcare
|Education
|Mississauga, ON
|TuGo
|Insurance
|Richmond, BC
|Vector Construction
|Speceialized Concrete Repair and Corrosion Mitigation
|Winnipeg, MB
|Vertex Resource Group Ltd.
|Resource and Energy Services
|Sherwood Park, AB
|Western Sales Ltd.
|Consumer Business
|Rosetown, SK
|White Spot Limited
|Consumer Business
|Vancouver, BC
