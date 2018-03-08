Canada’s Best Managed Companies: Gold Winners 2017

Gold Winners
Gold-winning companies have earned the honour of a spot on the Canada’s Best Managed Companies list for four, five or six straight years.
Gold Winners (Year 4)
|Company Name
|Industry Sector
|Location
|ABM
|Engineering & Architecture
|Dartmouth, NS
|Agri-Marché Inc.
|Agriculture
|Saint-Isidore, QC
|Arconas
|Manufacturing
|Mississauga, ON
|ASTOUND Group
|Engineering & Architecture
|Oakville, ON
|Borger Group of Companies
|Construction
|Calgary, AB
|Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited
|Retail
|Toronto, ON
|CCI Inc.
|Engineering & Architecture
|Cochrane, AB
|CenterLine (Windsor) Limited
|Manufacturing
|Windsor, ON
|Charger Logistics Inc
|Transportation
|Mississauga, ON
|Cherubini Group of Companies
|Construction
|Dartmouth, NS
|Community Natural Foods Ltd.
|Retail
|Calgary, AB
|Contrôles Laurentide
|Distribution
|Kirkland, QC
|Deep Foundations Contractors Inc.
|Construction
|Stouffville, ON
|Deslaurier Custom Cabinets Inc.
|Manufacturing
|Ottawa, ON
|Driving Change Automotive Group Ltd.
|Retail
|Regina, SK
|Flanagan Foodservice Inc.
|Distribution
|Kitchener, ON
|FWS Group of Companies
|Construction
|Winnipeg, MB
|Global Relay
|Technology
|Vancouver, BC
|Island West Coast Developments Ltd.
|Construction
|Nanaimo, BC
|J. Sonic Services Inc.
|Distribution
|St-Laurent, QC
|J.L. Richards & Associates Limited
|Engineering & Architecture
|Ottawa, ON
|Kids & Company
|Child Care
|Richmond Hill, ON
|Lanctot Ltée
|Distribution
|St-Laurent, QC
|Landmark Group of Companies
|Construction
|Edmonton, AB
|Lemay
|Engineering & Architecture
|Montréal, QC
|Lindsay Construction
|Construction
|Dartmouth, NS
|Maxium Financial Services
|Finance
|Richmond Hill, ON
|MHS Inc.
|Technology
|Toronto, ON
|Modu-Loc Fence Rentals
|Business services
|Toronto, ON
|Molinaro's Fine Italian Foods Ltd.
|Manufacturing
|Mississauga, ON
|Momentum technologies inc.
|Business Services
|Québec, QC
|Napoleon Group of Companies
|Manufacturing
|Barrie, ON
|peopleCare Inc.
|Health Care
|Kitchener, ON
|PointClickCare Inc.
|Technology
|Mississauga, ON
|PrairieCoast Equipment
|Retail
|Chilliwack, BC
|Scandinavian Building Services
|Business Services
|Edmonton, AB
|Sealweld Corporation
|Energy
|Calgary, AB
|Upside Engineering Ltd.
|Engineering & Architecture
|Calgary, AB
|Vista Projects Limited
|Engineering & Architecture
|Calgary, AB
|Voyageur Transportation Services
|Transportation
|London, ON
|Westcorp Inc.
|Real Estate
|Edmonton, AB
Gold Winners (Years 5–6)
|Company Name
|Industry Sector
|Location
|Airline Hotels
|Hospitality
|Saskatoon, SK
|Algoma Central Corporation
|Transportation
|St. Catharines, ON
|ALPHA Assurances
|Finance
|Drummondville, QC
|Arpi's Industries Ltd.
|Construction
|Calgary, AB
|Avison Young
|Business Services
|Toronto, ON
|Boulangerie St-Méthode inc.
|Retail
|Adstock, QC
|Burnbrae Farms Limited
|Manufacturing
|Lyn, ON
|Burnco Manufacturing Inc
|Construction
|Concord, ON
|Canarm Ltd.
|Distribution
|Brockville, ON
|CBCL Limited
|Engineering & Architecture
|Halifax, NS
|CCI Group
|Engineering & Architecture
|Concord, ON
|Cougar Drilling Solutions Inc.
|Energy
|Edmonton, AB
|Cowan Insurance Group
|Finance
|Cambridge, ON
|Cruickshank Construction Limited
|Construction
|Kingston, ON
|D2L Corporation
|Technology
|Kitchener, ON
|Dancor/Coreydale
|Real Estate
|London, ON
|David Aplin Group
|Business Services
|Calgary, AB
|Durabuilt Windows & Doors Inc.
|Manufacturing
|Edmonton, AB
|DynaLIFE Medical Labs
|Health Care
|Edmonton, AB
|E.C.S. Electrical Cable Supply Ltd.
|Distribution
|Richmond, BC
|ELRUS
|Construction
|Calgary, AB
|EMS
|Distribution
|Etobicoke, ON
|Equipment Sales & Service Limited
|Distribution
|Toronto, ON
|Esri Canada
|Technology
|Toronto, ON
|Ethier
|Business Services
|Calgary, AB
|FLOFORM Countertops
|Manufacturing
|Winnipeg, MB
|Fresh Direct Produce
|Distribution
|Vancouver, BC
|Genumark
|Distribution
|Toronto, ON
|Giftcraft Ltd.
|Distribution
|Brampton, ON
|Groupe Trans-West
|Distribution
|Lachine, QC
|Home Hardware Stores Limited
|Retail
|St. Jacobs, ON
|Houle Electric
|Construction
|Burnaby, BC
|HTS
|Construction
|Toronto, ON
|Hunter Amenities International Ltd
|Manufacturing
|Burlington, ON
|Kii Naturals / Shashi Foods
|Manufacturing
|Vaughan, ON
|Les Emballages Carrousel Inc.
|Distribution
|Boucherville, QC
|Levitt-Safety
|Distribution
|Oakville, ON
|LMS Reinforcing Steel Group
|Construction
|Surrey, BC
|Long View
|Technology
|Calgary, AB
|Magasins Trévi inc.
|Retail
|Mirabel, QC
|Manderley Turf Products Inc.
|Agriculture
|Ottawa, ON
|McDougall Energy
|Energy
|Sault Ste. Marie, ON
|MDS Aero Support Corporation
|Engineering & Architecture
|Ottawa, ON
|Milgram & Company Ltd.
|Distribution
|Montreal, QC
|Mircom Group of Companies
|Technology
|Vaughan, ON
|Mr. Lube Canada
|Other (specify)
|Richmond, BC
|Nautilus Plus
|Health Care
|St-Hubert, QC
|Novexco Inc.
|Distribution
|Laval, QC
|Oceanex Inc.
|Distribution
|St,. John's, NL
|OpenRoad Auto Group Limited
|Retail
|Richmond, BC
|Oxford Frozen Foods Limited
|Manufacturing
|Oxford, NS
|Paladin Security Group Ltd
|Business Services
|Burnaby, BC
|Payworks
|Business Services
|Winnipeg, MB
|Pennecon
|Construction
|St. John's, NL
|PH Vitres d'Autos
|Distribution
|Sainte-Perpétue, QC
|Polycorp Ltd
|Manufacturing
|Elora, ON
|Questrade, Inc.
|Finance
|Toronto, ON
|Real Matters
|Technology
|Markham, ON
|Red Sun Farms
|Agriculture
|Kingsville, ON
|Rex Power Magnetics
|Manufacturing
|Concord, ON
|RLG International Inc.
|Business Services
|Burnaby, BC
|Rotobec
|Manufacturing
|Ste-Justine, QC
|S-Trip!
|Travel
|Toronto, ON
|Seacore Seafood Inc.
|Distribution
|Vaughan, ON
|Simpson Seeds Inc.
|Agriculture
|Moose Jaw, SK
|Solvera Solutions
|Business Services
|Regina, SK
|Soucy Techno inc
|Manufacturing
|Sherbrooke, QC
|South Country Equipment Ltd.
|Retail
|Moose Jaw, SK
|Southwest Properties
|Real Estate
|Halifax, NS
|Steele Auto Group
|Manufacturing
|Dartmouth, NS
|Strike Group Limited Partnership
|Energy
|Calgary, AB
|STRONE
|Construction
|Oakville, ON
|Superior Glove
|Manufacturing
|Acton, ON
|Techmation Electric & Controls Ltd.
|Energy
|Airdrie, AB
|The Central Group
|Business Services
|Mississauga, ON
|TuGo
|Finance
|Richmond, BC
|Vector Construction
|Construction
|Winnipeg, MB
|Vertex Resource Group Ltd.
|Energy
|Sherwood Park, AB