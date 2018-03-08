Canada’s Best Managed Companies: Gold Winners 2017

These firms have made the list of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for four, five or six years in a row in 2017

  0
Canada’s Best Managed Companies
Gold Winners

Gold-winning companies have earned the honour of a spot on the Canada’s Best Managed Companies list for four, five or six straight years.

Gold Winners (Year 4)

Company NameIndustry SectorLocation
ABMEngineering & ArchitectureDartmouth, NS
Agri-Marché Inc.AgricultureSaint-Isidore, QC
ArconasManufacturingMississauga, ON
ASTOUND GroupEngineering & ArchitectureOakville, ON
Borger Group of CompaniesConstructionCalgary, AB
Canadian Tire Corporation, LimitedRetailToronto, ON
CCI Inc.Engineering & ArchitectureCochrane, AB
CenterLine (Windsor) LimitedManufacturingWindsor, ON
Charger Logistics IncTransportationMississauga, ON
Cherubini Group of CompaniesConstructionDartmouth, NS
Community Natural Foods Ltd.RetailCalgary, AB
Contrôles Laurentide DistributionKirkland, QC
Deep Foundations Contractors Inc.ConstructionStouffville, ON
Deslaurier Custom Cabinets Inc.ManufacturingOttawa, ON
Driving Change Automotive Group Ltd.RetailRegina, SK
Flanagan Foodservice Inc.DistributionKitchener, ON
FWS Group of CompaniesConstructionWinnipeg, MB
Global RelayTechnologyVancouver, BC
Island West Coast Developments Ltd.ConstructionNanaimo, BC
J. Sonic Services Inc.DistributionSt-Laurent, QC
J.L. Richards & Associates LimitedEngineering & ArchitectureOttawa, ON
Kids & CompanyChild CareRichmond Hill, ON
Lanctot LtéeDistributionSt-Laurent, QC
Landmark Group of CompaniesConstructionEdmonton, AB
LemayEngineering & ArchitectureMontréal, QC
Lindsay ConstructionConstructionDartmouth, NS
Maxium Financial ServicesFinanceRichmond Hill, ON
MHS Inc.TechnologyToronto, ON
Modu-Loc Fence RentalsBusiness servicesToronto, ON
Molinaro's Fine Italian Foods Ltd.ManufacturingMississauga, ON
Momentum technologies inc.Business ServicesQuébec, QC
Napoleon Group of CompaniesManufacturingBarrie, ON
peopleCare Inc.Health CareKitchener, ON
PointClickCare Inc. TechnologyMississauga, ON
PrairieCoast EquipmentRetailChilliwack, BC
Scandinavian Building ServicesBusiness ServicesEdmonton, AB
Sealweld CorporationEnergyCalgary, AB
Upside Engineering Ltd.Engineering & ArchitectureCalgary, AB
Vista Projects LimitedEngineering & ArchitectureCalgary, AB
Voyageur Transportation ServicesTransportationLondon, ON
Westcorp Inc.Real EstateEdmonton, AB

Gold Winners (Years 5–6)

Company NameIndustry SectorLocation
Airline HotelsHospitalitySaskatoon, SK
Algoma Central CorporationTransportationSt. Catharines, ON
ALPHA AssurancesFinanceDrummondville, QC
Arpi's Industries Ltd.ConstructionCalgary, AB
Avison YoungBusiness ServicesToronto, ON
Boulangerie St-Méthode inc.RetailAdstock, QC
Burnbrae Farms LimitedManufacturingLyn, ON
Burnco Manufacturing IncConstructionConcord, ON
Canarm Ltd.DistributionBrockville, ON
CBCL LimitedEngineering & ArchitectureHalifax, NS
CCI GroupEngineering & ArchitectureConcord, ON
Cougar Drilling Solutions Inc.EnergyEdmonton, AB
Cowan Insurance GroupFinanceCambridge, ON
Cruickshank Construction LimitedConstructionKingston, ON
D2L CorporationTechnologyKitchener, ON
Dancor/CoreydaleReal EstateLondon, ON
David Aplin GroupBusiness ServicesCalgary, AB
Durabuilt Windows & Doors Inc.ManufacturingEdmonton, AB
DynaLIFE Medical LabsHealth CareEdmonton, AB
E.C.S. Electrical Cable Supply Ltd.DistributionRichmond, BC
ELRUSConstructionCalgary, AB
EMSDistributionEtobicoke, ON
Equipment Sales & Service LimitedDistributionToronto, ON
Esri CanadaTechnologyToronto, ON
EthierBusiness ServicesCalgary, AB
FLOFORM CountertopsManufacturingWinnipeg, MB
Fresh Direct ProduceDistributionVancouver, BC
GenumarkDistributionToronto, ON
Giftcraft Ltd.DistributionBrampton, ON
Groupe Trans-WestDistributionLachine, QC
Home Hardware Stores LimitedRetailSt. Jacobs, ON
Houle Electric ConstructionBurnaby, BC
HTSConstructionToronto, ON
Hunter Amenities International LtdManufacturingBurlington, ON
Kii Naturals / Shashi FoodsManufacturingVaughan, ON
Les Emballages Carrousel Inc.DistributionBoucherville, QC
Levitt-SafetyDistributionOakville, ON
LMS Reinforcing Steel GroupConstructionSurrey, BC
Long View TechnologyCalgary, AB
Magasins Trévi inc.RetailMirabel, QC
Manderley Turf Products Inc.AgricultureOttawa, ON
McDougall Energy EnergySault Ste. Marie, ON
MDS Aero Support CorporationEngineering & ArchitectureOttawa, ON
Milgram & Company Ltd.DistributionMontreal, QC
Mircom Group of CompaniesTechnologyVaughan, ON
Mr. Lube CanadaOther (specify)Richmond, BC
Nautilus PlusHealth CareSt-Hubert, QC
Novexco Inc.DistributionLaval, QC
Oceanex Inc.DistributionSt,. John's, NL
OpenRoad Auto Group LimitedRetailRichmond, BC
Oxford Frozen Foods LimitedManufacturingOxford, NS
Paladin Security Group LtdBusiness ServicesBurnaby, BC
PayworksBusiness ServicesWinnipeg, MB
PenneconConstructionSt. John's, NL
PH Vitres d'AutosDistributionSainte-Perpétue, QC
Polycorp LtdManufacturingElora, ON
Questrade, Inc.FinanceToronto, ON
Real MattersTechnologyMarkham, ON
Red Sun FarmsAgricultureKingsville, ON
Rex Power MagneticsManufacturingConcord, ON
RLG International Inc.Business ServicesBurnaby, BC
RotobecManufacturingSte-Justine, QC
S-Trip!TravelToronto, ON
Seacore Seafood Inc.DistributionVaughan, ON
Simpson Seeds Inc.AgricultureMoose Jaw, SK
Solvera SolutionsBusiness ServicesRegina, SK
Soucy Techno incManufacturingSherbrooke, QC
South Country Equipment Ltd.RetailMoose Jaw, SK
Southwest PropertiesReal EstateHalifax, NS
Steele Auto GroupManufacturingDartmouth, NS
Strike Group Limited PartnershipEnergyCalgary, AB
STRONEConstructionOakville, ON
Superior GloveManufacturingActon, ON
Techmation Electric & Controls Ltd.EnergyAirdrie, AB
The Central GroupBusiness ServicesMississauga, ON
TuGoFinanceRichmond, BC
Vector Construction ConstructionWinnipeg, MB
Vertex Resource Group Ltd.EnergySherwood Park, AB

