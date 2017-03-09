Canada’s Best Managed Companies 2016: New Winners

Canada’s Best Managed Companies: New Winners
These companies joined the list of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the first time in 2016. See the most up to date list here.
See also: Requalified Winners, Gold Winners and Platinum Winners
|Company Name
|Industry Sector
|Location
|Details
|Airstart Inc.
|Aerospace
|Mississauga, ON
|Read More »
|Altrum
|Manufacturing
|St-Martin, QC
|Read More »
|ATS Traffic Group
|Manufacturing
|Edmonton, AB
|Read More »
|Black Cat Blades
|Manufacturing
|Edmonton, AB
|Read More »
|C.A.T. Inc.
|Consumer Business
|coteau-du-lac, QC
|Read More »
|Cambridge Global Payments
|Financial Services
|Toronto, ON
|Read More »
|Campbell Bros. Movers Ltd.
|Consumer Business
|London, ON
|Read More »
|Cardel Lifestyles
|Real Estate
|Calgary, AB
|Read More »
|Chandos
|Real Estate
|Edmonton, AB
|Read More »
|Copeman Healthcare
|Health Care
|Vancouver, BC
|Read More »
|Crosbie Group Ltd.
|Oil & Gas
|St. John's, NL
|Read More »
|Dependable Mechanical Systems Inc.
|Real Estate
|Concord, ON
|Read More »
|EBC inc.
|Construction
|L'Ancienne-Lorette, QC
|Read More »
|CONTRASTE
|Manufacturing
|Lévis, QC
|Read More »
|emergiTEL Inc.
|Professional Services
|Richmond Hill, ON
|Read More »
|First Industries Corporation
|Consumer Business
|Edmonton, AB
|Read More »
|Fisherman's Market International
|Food Services
|Halifax, NS
|Read More »
|Flipp Corporation
|Technology, Media, Telecommunications
|Toronto, ON
|Read More »
|Forest Contractors Ltd
|Real Estate
|Brampton, ON
|Read More »
|G&L Group
|Manufacturing
|Concord, ON
|Read More »
|Groupe Novatech inc.
|Manufacturing
|Ste-Julie, QC
|Read More »
|Inflamax Research Inc.
|Health Care
|Mississauga, ON
|Read More »
|JED Express Ltd.
|Consumer Business
|South Mountain, ON
|Read More »
|Jefo
|Consumer Business
|St-Hyacinthe, QC
|Read More »
|JNE Welding
|Manufacturing
|Saskatoon, SK
|Read More »
|TRANSIT Truck Bodies
|Manufacturing
|Laval, QC
|Read More »
|Liberty Linehaul Inc.
|Consumer Business
|Ayr, ON
|Read More »
|M.I. Integration
|Manufacturing
|Sherbrooke, QC
|Read More »
|Medgate Inc.
|Technology, Media, Telecommunications
|Toronto, ON
|Read More »
|Mulvey & Banani International Inc.
|Real Estate
|Toronto, ON
|Read More »
|Nicola Wealth Management
|Financial Services
|Vancouver, BC
|Read More »
|Palliser Furniture Upholstery
|Manufacturing
|Winnipeg, MB
|Read More »
|PD Group of Companies Inc.
|Real Estate
|Edmonton, AB
|Read More »
|Polycor
|Manufacturing
|Quebec, QC
|Read More »
|Powerline Plus Ltd.
|Utilities
|Toronto, ON
|Read More »
|Quadrangle Architects
|Real Estate
|Toronto, ON
|Read More »
|Rangeland Engineering Company Ltd
|Technology, Media, Telecommunications
|Calgary, AB
|Read More »
|Sigma Systems
|Technology, Media, Telecommunications
|Toronto, ON
|Read More »
|SPI Health and Safety Inc.
|Consumer Business
|Blainville, QC
|Read More »
|Sproule Associates Limited
|Oil & Gas
|Calgary, AB
|Read More »
|STEP Energy Services
|Oil & Gas
|Calgary, AB
|Read More »
|SureWerx
|Consumer Business
|Coquitlam, BC
|Read More »
|Talbot Marketing
|Technology, Media, Telecommunications
|London, ON
|Read More »
|Texel, une division de ADS Inc.
|Manufacturing
|St-Elzear, QC
|Read More »
|Thinking Capital
|Financial Services
|Toronto, ON
|Read More »
|Walters Group Inc.
|Manufacturing
|Hamilton, ON
|Read More »
|Wildstone Group of Companies
|Real Estate
|Penticton, BC
|Read More »
|World Health / Spa Lady
|Consumer Business
|Calgary, AB
|Read More »
|WZMH Architects
|Real Estate
|Toronto, ON
|Read More »
|ZTR Control Systems
|Manufacturing
|London, ON
|Read More »
Get our daily briefing on innovation, leadership, technology & the economy.
Weekdays at 6 AM ET. Learn More »