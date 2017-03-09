Canada’s Best Managed Companies 2016: New Winners

These companies joined the list of Canada’s Best Companies for the first time in 2016

Canada’s Best Managed Companies
Canada’s Best Managed Companies: New Winners

These companies joined the list of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the first time in 2016.

See also: Requalified Winners, Gold Winners and Platinum Winners

Company NameIndustry SectorLocationDetails
Airstart Inc.AerospaceMississauga, ONRead More »
AltrumManufacturingSt-Martin, QCRead More »
ATS Traffic GroupManufacturingEdmonton, ABRead More »
Black Cat BladesManufacturingEdmonton, ABRead More »
C.A.T. Inc.Consumer Businesscoteau-du-lac, QCRead More »
Cambridge Global PaymentsFinancial ServicesToronto, ONRead More »
Campbell Bros. Movers Ltd.Consumer BusinessLondon, ONRead More »
Cardel LifestylesReal EstateCalgary, ABRead More »
ChandosReal EstateEdmonton, ABRead More »
Copeman HealthcareHealth CareVancouver, BCRead More »
Crosbie Group Ltd.Oil & GasSt. John's, NLRead More »
Dependable Mechanical Systems Inc.Real EstateConcord, ONRead More »
EBC inc.ConstructionL'Ancienne-Lorette, QCRead More »
CONTRASTEManufacturingLévis, QCRead More »
emergiTEL Inc.Professional ServicesRichmond Hill, ONRead More »
First Industries CorporationConsumer BusinessEdmonton, ABRead More »
Fisherman's Market InternationalFood ServicesHalifax, NSRead More »
Flipp CorporationTechnology, Media, TelecommunicationsToronto, ONRead More »
Forest Contractors LtdReal EstateBrampton, ONRead More »
G&L GroupManufacturingConcord, ONRead More »
Groupe Novatech inc.ManufacturingSte-Julie, QCRead More »
Inflamax Research Inc.Health CareMississauga, ONRead More »
JED Express Ltd.Consumer BusinessSouth Mountain, ONRead More »
JefoConsumer BusinessSt-Hyacinthe, QCRead More »
JNE WeldingManufacturingSaskatoon, SKRead More »
TRANSIT Truck BodiesManufacturingLaval, QCRead More »
Liberty Linehaul Inc.Consumer BusinessAyr, ONRead More »
M.I. IntegrationManufacturingSherbrooke, QCRead More »
Medgate Inc.Technology, Media, TelecommunicationsToronto, ONRead More »
Mulvey & Banani International Inc.Real EstateToronto, ONRead More »
Nicola Wealth ManagementFinancial ServicesVancouver, BCRead More »
Palliser Furniture UpholsteryManufacturingWinnipeg, MBRead More »
PD Group of Companies Inc.Real EstateEdmonton, ABRead More »
PolycorManufacturingQuebec, QCRead More »
Powerline Plus Ltd.UtilitiesToronto, ONRead More »
Quadrangle ArchitectsReal EstateToronto, ONRead More »
Rangeland Engineering Company LtdTechnology, Media, TelecommunicationsCalgary, ABRead More »
Sigma SystemsTechnology, Media, TelecommunicationsToronto, ONRead More »
SPI Health and Safety Inc.Consumer BusinessBlainville, QCRead More »
Sproule Associates LimitedOil & GasCalgary, ABRead More »
STEP Energy ServicesOil & GasCalgary, ABRead More »
SureWerxConsumer BusinessCoquitlam, BCRead More »
Talbot MarketingTechnology, Media, TelecommunicationsLondon, ONRead More »
Texel, une division de ADS Inc.ManufacturingSt-Elzear, QCRead More »
Thinking CapitalFinancial ServicesToronto, ONRead More »
Walters Group Inc.ManufacturingHamilton, ONRead More »
Wildstone Group of CompaniesReal EstatePenticton, BCRead More »
World Health / Spa LadyConsumer BusinessCalgary, ABRead More »
WZMH ArchitectsReal EstateToronto, ONRead More »
ZTR Control SystemsManufacturingLondon, ONRead More »

