Canada’s Best Managed Companies 2016: Platinum Winners

Platinum-winning companies have earned the honour of a spot on the list of Canada's Best Managed Companies for seven or more straight years. These were the Platinum Winners in 2016.

Company Name Industry Sector Location A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. Consumer Business North Vancouver, BC Acadian Seaplants Limited Manufacturing Dartmouth, NS Adastra Corporation Technology, Media, Telecommunications Markham, ON ADI Group Inc. Real Estate Fredericton, NB All Weather Windows Manufacturing Edmonton, AB Alliance Energy Ltd. Real Estate Regina, SK Allied Global Holdings Inc. Contact Centre Solutions Provider Newmarket, ON altis.excelHR Staffing Industry Ottawa, ON Ames Tile & Stone Ltd. Consumer Business Burnaby, BC Apollo Health and Beauty Care Manufacturing Toronto, ON Armour Transportation Systems Truckload and LTL For Hire Carrier, Warehousing & Logistics Moncton, NB Armstrong Fluid Technology Manufacturing Toronto, ON Artopex inc. Manufacturing Granby, QC ASL Distribution Services Limited Transportation, Value-Added Warehousing and Logistics Oakville, ON Associated Engineering Consulting Professional Services Edmonton, AB ATRAHAN Transformation Manufacturing Yamachiche, QC B. A. Robinson Co. Ltd. Consumer Business Winnipeg, MB Bayshore HealthCare Health Care Mississauga, ON BBA Genie-conseil Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC BCF s.e.n.c.r.l. / LLP Services juridiques Montréal, QC Bison Transport Consumer Business Winnipeg, MB Bodtker Group Consumer Business Calgary, AB Boston Pizza International Inc. Consumer Business Richmond, BC Brandt Group of Companies Distributionand Manufacturing Regina, SK Brock Solutions Inc. Consumer Business Kitchener, ON Cactus Restaurants Ltd. Restaurant / Hospitality Vancouver, BC CANA Group of Companies Real Estate Calgary, AB Canad Inns Hospitality Winnipeg, MB CBI Health Group Health Care Toronto, ON CCI Thermal Technologies Inc. Manufacturing Edmonton, AB Challenger Motor Freight Inc. Consumer Business Cambridge, ON Charm Diamond Centres Consumer Business Dartmouth, NS Clark Builders General Contracting and Construction Services Edmonton, AB Coast Capital Savings Credit Union Banking Surrey, BC Colemans Food Centres Consumer Business Corner Brook, NL Concentra Financial Finance/Banking Saskatoon, SK Conestoga Cold Storage Consumer Business Kitchener, ON Connect First Credit Union Financial Services Calgary, AB Cooke Aquaculture Inc. Aquaculture Blacks Harbour, NB Day & Ross Transportation Group Consumer Business Hartland, NB Deca Cables Manufacturing Trenton, ON Design Group Staffing Inc Staffing Services Edmonton, AB Diamond Schmitt Architects Real Estate Toronto, ON Dilawri Automotive Group Consumer Business Winnipeg, MB Dillon Consulting Professional, scientific and technical services Toronto, ON DLGL Technologies Corporation Technology, Media, Telecommunications Blainville, QC E.B. Horsman & Son Consumer Business Surrey, BC Eagle Professional Resources Inc. Technology, Media, Telecommunications Ottawa, ON Eastlink Technology, Media, Telecommunications Halifax, NS EllisDon Corporation Real Estate Mississauga, ON Engineered Air Manufacturing Calgary, AB Evans Consoles Corporation Manufacturing Calgary, AB Evertz Technologies Limited Technology, Media, Telecommunications Burlington, ON Farrow International Logistics - Customs Brokerage Windsor, ON Fengate Capital Management Financial services Toronto, ON FirstEnergy Capital Investment Banking Calgary, AB Flynn Group of Companies Real Estate Mississauga, ON Fountain Tire Consumer Business Edmonton, AB Friesens Corporation Manufacturing Altona, MB G Adventures Consumer Business Toronto, ON Genesis Hospitality Inc. Consumer Business Brandon, MB Gentec International Consumer Business Markham, ON Geo. A. Kelson Company Limited Mechanical Contractor Sharon, ON GHY International Transportation and Warehousing Winnipeg, MB Giampaolo Group Recycling & Manufacturing Brampton, ON GJ Cahill & Company Ltd Real Estate St. John's, NL Globalive Capital Inc. Technology, Media, Telecommunications Toronto, ON Golder Associates Ltd. Consulting, Design and Construction Services Calgary, AB GoodLife Fitness Fitness, Health and Wellness; Corporate & Workplace Wellness London, ON Govan Brown Construction Managers Real Estate Toronto, ON Graham Group Ltd. Construction Calgary, AB Great Little Box Company Ltd. Manufacturing Richmond, BC Groupe Deschênes Inc. Consumer Business Montréal, QC Groupe Germain inc. Hôtellerie Québec, QC Groupe Montoni Division Construction Inc. Real Estate Laval, QC Groupe Savoie - Les Résidences Soleil Real Estate Boucherville, QC Groupe Sportscene inc. Consumer Business Boucherville, QC Harbour Air Seaplanes Consumer Business Richmond, BC Harry Rosen Inc. Consumer Business Toronto, ON Hatch Professional Services Mississauga, ON Holt Renfrew Consumer Business Toronto, ON HyLife Ltd. Manufacturing LaBroquerie, MB I.M.P. Group International Inc. Manufacturing Halifax, NS Ideal Supply Consumer Business Listowel, ON ITC Construction Group Real Estate Vancouver, BC Jayman BUILT Group of Companies Construction Calgary, AB Johnston Group Inc. Insurance Winnipeg, MB Johnvince Foods Consumer Business Toronto, ON JV Driver Group Real Estate Leduc, AB Klick Inc. Technology, Media, Telecommunications Toronto, ON Klohn Crippen Berger Ltd. Engineering Vancouver, BC Kriska Transportation Group Limited Consumer Business Prescott, ON Lakeside Group of Companies Process Automation Mississauga, ON LASIK MD Healthcare Montreal, QC Location d'outils Simplex s.e.c. Location d'équipement Montréal, QC Longo Brothers Fruit Markets Inc. Consumer Business Vaughan, ON Losani Homes Real Estate Stoney Creek, ON M. Sullivan & Son Limited Real Estate Arnprior, ON M&M Meat Shops Ltd Consumer Business Kitchener, ON Magnotta Winery Corporation Manufacturing Vaughan, ON Maison Laprise Inc. Real Estate Montmagny, QC Maritime Travel Inc. Consumer Business Halifax, NS Maritime-Ontario Freight Lines Limited Consumer Business Brampton, ON Mastronardi Produce Limited Consumer Business Kingsville, ON McCain Foods Manufacturing Florenceville-Bristol, NB Medical Pharmacies Group Limited Health Care Markham, ON Mega Group Inc. Consumer Business Saskatoon, SK Modern Niagara Group Inc. Real Estate Ottawa, ON Morrison Homes Real Estate Calgary, AB newterra ltd Manufacturing Brockville, ON Nienkämper Manufacturing Toronto, ON NRT Technology Corp Technology, Media, Telecommunications Toronto, ON O'Regan's Consumer Business Dartmouth, NS Odlum Brown Limited Finance - Investment Management Vancouver, BC Omicron Canada Inc. Real Estate Vancouver, BC Partner Technologies Incorporated Manufacturing Regina, SK Paterson GlobalFoods Inc. Agriculture Winnipeg, MB PCL Construction Group of Companies construction Edmonton, AB Pelmorex Media Inc. Technology, Media, Telecommunications Oakville, ON PolyCello Manufacturing Amherst, NS Pomerleau Inc. Real Estate Saint-Georges, QC Procom Technology, Media, Telecommunications Toronto, ON Quadra Chemicals Ltd. / Quadra Chimie Ltee. Consumer Business Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC Quality Foods Consumer Business Qualicum Beach, BC R.V. Anderson Associates Limited Real Estate Toronto, ON Richardson International Limited Agriculture Winnipeg, MB Ronald A. Chisholm Limited International Food Merchants Toronto, ON Running Room Consumer Business Edmonton, AB RWDI Group of Companies Consulting Engineers & Scientists Consulting Engineering Guelph, ON Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc. Manufacturing Chaplin , SK Servus Credit Union Financial Services Edmonton, AB Sifton Properties Limited Real Estate London, ON SiriusXM Canada Technology, Media, Telecommunications Toronto, ON Solutions 2 GO Inc. Consumer Business Mississauga, ON Southmedic Inc. Manufacturing Barrie, ON Spartan Controls Ltd. Process Industry Controls / Technology Calgary, AB Spin Master Ltd. Toronto, ON St. Joseph Communications Technology, Media, Telecommunications Concord, ON Standard Products Inc. Consumer Business St. Laurent, QC Steam Whistle Brewing Manufacturing Toronto, ON Summer Fresh Salads Incorporated Manufacturing Woodbridge, ON Tallman Truck Centre Limited Consumer Business Mississauga, ON Tarpon Energy Services Ltd. Oil and Gas Calgary, AB Tenaquip Limited Consumer Business Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, QC The Dufresne Group Inc. Consumer Business Winnipeg, MB The Murray Automotive Group Consumer Business Winnipeg, MB The Oppenheimer Group Consumer Business Coquitlam, BC The Shaw Group Limited Manufacturing Halifax, NS TransX Group of Companies Consumer Business Winnipeg, MB Trico Homes Real Estate Calgary, AB uniPHARM Wholesale Drugs Ltd. Consumer Business Richmond, BC United Van Lines Ltd. Truck Transportation and Warehousing Mississauga, ON Veritaaq Professional Services - IT Staffing Ottawa, ON Waiward Steel LP Fabrication Edmonton, AB Wakefield Canada Inc. Consumer Business Toronto, ON West Wind Aviation Consumer Business Saskatoon, SK WGI Westman Group Inc. Winnipeg, MB Wilsons Consumer Business Halifax, NS