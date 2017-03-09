Canada’s Best Managed Companies 2016: Requalified Winners

These companies are returning to the list of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for their second or third year

Canada’s Best Managed Companies
Requalified Winners

“Requalified” companies are those that have made the list of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for two or three years straight. These were the Requalified Winners in 2016. See the most up to date list here.

Company NameIndustry SectorLocation
AFD PetroleumOil & gasEdmonton
Airstart Inc.TransportationMississauga, ON
Almag AluminumManufacturingBrampton, ON
AltrumMarketingSaint-Martin, QC
ATS TrafficManufacturingEdmonton
BEST Service ProsBusiness servicesCoquitlam, BC
Black Cat BladesManufacturing & distributionEdmonton
Blue Water GroupDistributionDartmouth, NS
Boire & FrèresAgricultureWickham, QC
BroadGrain CommoditiesAgricultureToronto
C.A.T. HoldingTransportationCoteau-du-Lac, QC
Callisto IntegrationTechnologyOakville, ON
Cambridge Global PaymentsBusiness servicesToronto
Campbell Bros. MoversTransportationLondon, ON
Campus Living CentresStudent housingToronto
Cardel LifestylesConstructionCalgary
CFR ChemicalsDistributionCalgary
CHANDOSConstructionEdmonton
Copeman HealthcareHealth careVancouver
Croesus FinansoftTechnologyLaval, QC
Crosbie Group Limited and Member Cos.Oil & energySt. John's
dentalcorpHealth careToronto
Dependable Mechanical SystemsConstructionConcord, ON
EBCConstructionL'Ancienne-Lorette, QC
Éclairage ContrasteManufacturingLévis, QC
Eclipse AutomationManufacturingCambridge, ON
emergiTELTechnologyRichmond Hill, ON
F. MénardGeneral AgricultureAnge-Gardien, QC
Fenplast Portes & FenêtresManufacturingCandiac, QC
FFUN EnterprisesRetailSaskatoon
First IndustriesTransportationEdmonton
Fishermans MarketDistributionHalifax
FlippTechnologyToronto
Forbes Bros.ConstructionEdmonton
Forest Group of CompaniesConstructionBrampton, ON
G&L GroupConstructionConcord, ON
Gerrie Electric WholesaleDistributionBurlington, ON
Grascan ConstructionConstructionToronto
Groupe NovatechManufacturingSainte-Julie, QC
Hibar SystemsTechnologyRichmond Hill, ON
Integral Energy ServicesOil & gasAirdrie, AB
JED ExpressTransportationSouth Mountain, ON
JefoAnimal feedSaint-Hyacinthe, QC
JNE WeldingManufacturingSaskatoon
Le Groupe MauriceRetirement homesSaint-Laurent, QC
Les Fourgons TransitManufacturingLaval, QC
Liberty LinehaulTransportationAyr, ON
LMC Group of CompaniesConstructionSaint John
Locweld Candiac,ManufacturingQC
MI IntegrationManufacturingSherbrooke, QC
Mike & Mike's OrganicsDistributionWoodbridge, ON
Minard's Leisure WorldRetailWeyburn, SK
Mulvey & Banani InternationalEngineering & architectureToronto
Nicola Wealth ManagementWealth managementVancouver, BC
Number TEN Architectural GroupEngineering & architectureWinnipeg
Palliser Furniture UpholsteryManufacuturingWinnipeg
PD Group of CompaniesConstructionEdmonton
Pelican InternationalManufacturingLaval, QC
PolycorManufacturingQuebec City
Powerline PlusConstructionToronto
Prodomax AutomationEngineeringBarrie, ON
QuadrangleEngineering & architectureToronto
Rangeland Engineering CompanyEngineering & architectureCalgary
Rocky MountaineerTravelVancouver
Scout LogisticsTransportationToronto
Sigma SystemsTechnologyToronto
Skyline Group of CompaniesReal estateGuelph, ON
South Shore FurnitureManufacturingSainte-Croix, QC
Spectra PremiumManufacturingBoucherville, QC
SprouleOil & gasCalgary
StelproManufacturingSaint-Bruno, QC
STEP Energy ServicesOil & gasCalgary
STI TechnologiesTechnologyHalifax
Superior LodgingHospitalityCalgary
CCIEngineering & architectureCochrane, AB
CenterLine (Windsor)ManufacturingWindsor, ON
Charger LogisticsTransportationMississauga, ON
Cherubini Group of CompaniesConstructionDartmouth, NS
Community Natural FoodsRetailCalgary
Contrôles LaurentideDistributionKirkland, QC
Deep Foundations ContractorsConstructionStouffville, ON
Deslaurier Custom CabinetsManufacturingOttawa
Driving Change Automotive Group&nbsp;Regina
Flanagan FoodserviceDistributionKitchener, ON
FWS Group of CompaniesConstructionWinnipeg
Global RelayTechnologyVancouver
Island West Coast DevelopmentsConstructionNanaimo, BC
J. Sonic ServicesDistributionSaint-Laurent, QC
J.L. Richards & AssociatesEngineering & architectureOttawa
Kids & CompanyChild careRichmond Hill, ON
LanctotDistributionSaint-Laurent, QC
Landmark Group of CompaniesConstructionEdmonton
LemayEngineering & architectureMontréal
Lindsay Construction&nbsp;Dartmouth, NS
Maxium Financial ServicesFinancial servicesRichmond Hill, ON
MHSTechnologyToronto
Modu-Loc Fence RentalsEquipment rentalsToronto
Molinaro's Fine Italian FoodsManufacturingMississauga, ON
Momentum TechnologiesBusiness servicesQuebec City
Napoleon Group of CompaniesManufacturingBarrie, ON
peopleCareLong-term careKitchener, ON
PointClickCareTechnologyMississauga, ON
PrairieCoast EquipmentRetailChilliwack, BC
Scandinavian Building ServicesMaintenanceEdmonton
Sealweld CorporationOil & gasCalgary
Upside EngineeringEngineering & architectureCalgary
Vista ProjectsEngineering & architectureCalgary
Voyageur Transportation ServicesTransportationLondon, ON
WestcorpReal estateEdmonton

Resources