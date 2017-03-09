Canada’s Best Managed Companies 2016: Requalified Winners

Requalified Winners
“Requalified” companies are those that have made the list of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for two or three years straight. These were the Requalified Winners in 2016. See the most up to date list here.
See also: New Winners, Gold Winners and Platinum Winners
|Company Name
|Industry Sector
|Location
|AFD Petroleum
|Oil & gas
|Edmonton
|Airstart Inc.
|Transportation
|Mississauga, ON
|Almag Aluminum
|Manufacturing
|Brampton, ON
|Altrum
|Marketing
|Saint-Martin, QC
|ATS Traffic
|Manufacturing
|Edmonton
|BEST Service Pros
|Business services
|Coquitlam, BC
|Black Cat Blades
|Manufacturing & distribution
|Edmonton
|Blue Water Group
|Distribution
|Dartmouth, NS
|Boire & Frères
|Agriculture
|Wickham, QC
|BroadGrain Commodities
|Agriculture
|Toronto
|C.A.T. Holding
|Transportation
|Coteau-du-Lac, QC
|Callisto Integration
|Technology
|Oakville, ON
|Cambridge Global Payments
|Business services
|Toronto
|Campbell Bros. Movers
|Transportation
|London, ON
|Campus Living Centres
|Student housing
|Toronto
|Cardel Lifestyles
|Construction
|Calgary
|CFR Chemicals
|Distribution
|Calgary
|CHANDOS
|Construction
|Edmonton
|Copeman Healthcare
|Health care
|Vancouver
|Croesus Finansoft
|Technology
|Laval, QC
|Crosbie Group Limited and Member Cos.
|Oil & energy
|St. John's
|dentalcorp
|Health care
|Toronto
|Dependable Mechanical Systems
|Construction
|Concord, ON
|EBC
|Construction
|L'Ancienne-Lorette, QC
|Éclairage Contraste
|Manufacturing
|Lévis, QC
|Eclipse Automation
|Manufacturing
|Cambridge, ON
|emergiTEL
|Technology
|Richmond Hill, ON
|F. Ménard
|General Agriculture
|Ange-Gardien, QC
|Fenplast Portes & Fenêtres
|Manufacturing
|Candiac, QC
|FFUN Enterprises
|Retail
|Saskatoon
|First Industries
|Transportation
|Edmonton
|Fishermans Market
|Distribution
|Halifax
|Flipp
|Technology
|Toronto
|Forbes Bros.
|Construction
|Edmonton
|Forest Group of Companies
|Construction
|Brampton, ON
|G&L Group
|Construction
|Concord, ON
|Gerrie Electric Wholesale
|Distribution
|Burlington, ON
|Grascan Construction
|Construction
|Toronto
|Groupe Novatech
|Manufacturing
|Sainte-Julie, QC
|Hibar Systems
|Technology
|Richmond Hill, ON
|Integral Energy Services
|Oil & gas
|Airdrie, AB
|JED Express
|Transportation
|South Mountain, ON
|Jefo
|Animal feed
|Saint-Hyacinthe, QC
|JNE Welding
|Manufacturing
|Saskatoon
|Le Groupe Maurice
|Retirement homes
|Saint-Laurent, QC
|Les Fourgons Transit
|Manufacturing
|Laval, QC
|Liberty Linehaul
|Transportation
|Ayr, ON
|LMC Group of Companies
|Construction
|Saint John
|Locweld Candiac,
|Manufacturing
|QC
|MI Integration
|Manufacturing
|Sherbrooke, QC
|Mike & Mike's Organics
|Distribution
|Woodbridge, ON
|Minard's Leisure World
|Retail
|Weyburn, SK
|Mulvey & Banani International
|Engineering & architecture
|Toronto
|Nicola Wealth Management
|Wealth management
|Vancouver, BC
|Number TEN Architectural Group
|Engineering & architecture
|Winnipeg
|Palliser Furniture Upholstery
|Manufacuturing
|Winnipeg
|PD Group of Companies
|Construction
|Edmonton
|Pelican International
|Manufacturing
|Laval, QC
|Polycor
|Manufacturing
|Quebec City
|Powerline Plus
|Construction
|Toronto
|Prodomax Automation
|Engineering
|Barrie, ON
|Quadrangle
|Engineering & architecture
|Toronto
|Rangeland Engineering Company
|Engineering & architecture
|Calgary
|Rocky Mountaineer
|Travel
|Vancouver
|Scout Logistics
|Transportation
|Toronto
|Sigma Systems
|Technology
|Toronto
|Skyline Group of Companies
|Real estate
|Guelph, ON
|South Shore Furniture
|Manufacturing
|Sainte-Croix, QC
|Spectra Premium
|Manufacturing
|Boucherville, QC
|Sproule
|Oil & gas
|Calgary
|Stelpro
|Manufacturing
|Saint-Bruno, QC
|STEP Energy Services
|Oil & gas
|Calgary
|STI Technologies
|Technology
|Halifax
|Superior Lodging
|Hospitality
|Calgary
|CCI
|Engineering & architecture
|Cochrane, AB
|CenterLine (Windsor)
|Manufacturing
|Windsor, ON
|Charger Logistics
|Transportation
|Mississauga, ON
|Cherubini Group of Companies
|Construction
|Dartmouth, NS
|Community Natural Foods
|Retail
|Calgary
|Contrôles Laurentide
|Distribution
|Kirkland, QC
|Deep Foundations Contractors
|Construction
|Stouffville, ON
|Deslaurier Custom Cabinets
|Manufacturing
|Ottawa
|Driving Change Automotive Group
|
|Regina
|Flanagan Foodservice
|Distribution
|Kitchener, ON
|FWS Group of Companies
|Construction
|Winnipeg
|Global Relay
|Technology
|Vancouver
|Island West Coast Developments
|Construction
|Nanaimo, BC
|J. Sonic Services
|Distribution
|Saint-Laurent, QC
|J.L. Richards & Associates
|Engineering & architecture
|Ottawa
|Kids & Company
|Child care
|Richmond Hill, ON
|Lanctot
|Distribution
|Saint-Laurent, QC
|Landmark Group of Companies
|Construction
|Edmonton
|Lemay
|Engineering & architecture
|Montréal
|Lindsay Construction
|
|Dartmouth, NS
|Maxium Financial Services
|Financial services
|Richmond Hill, ON
|MHS
|Technology
|Toronto
|Modu-Loc Fence Rentals
|Equipment rentals
|Toronto
|Molinaro's Fine Italian Foods
|Manufacturing
|Mississauga, ON
|Momentum Technologies
|Business services
|Quebec City
|Napoleon Group of Companies
|Manufacturing
|Barrie, ON
|peopleCare
|Long-term care
|Kitchener, ON
|PointClickCare
|Technology
|Mississauga, ON
|PrairieCoast Equipment
|Retail
|Chilliwack, BC
|Scandinavian Building Services
|Maintenance
|Edmonton
|Sealweld Corporation
|Oil & gas
|Calgary
|Upside Engineering
|Engineering & architecture
|Calgary
|Vista Projects
|Engineering & architecture
|Calgary
|Voyageur Transportation Services
|Transportation
|London, ON
|Westcorp
|Real estate
|Edmonton
