Toronto’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

The country’s business capital hosts some of its most dynamic and entrepreneurial firms. Among them: The city’s representatives on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Just over a fifth of the names on this year’s list hail from Toronto proper, while two-fifths call the Greater Toronto Area home.

The 202 Greater Toronto Area firms on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 797% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 34,903 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of the Greater Toronto Area’s fastest-growing companies for 2017.

1. Gillam Group
PROFIT 500: No. 1
Growth (2011–2016): 29,256%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Builds institutional, commercial, industrial and residential structures in Ontario

2. Maropost
PROFIT 500: No. 3
Growth (2011–2016): 12,983%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops digital marketing and sales software

3. Eden Park
PROFIT 500: No. 7
Growth (2011–2016): 6,982%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides consumer finance services to automotive dealers and car-buyers

4. Bronte Construction
PROFIT 500: No. 10
Growth (2011–2016): 5,752%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Oakville, Ont.
What it does: Provides civil and environmental construction services

5. Unata
PROFIT 500: No. 15
Growth (2011–2016): 3,957%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides a cloud-based e-commerce platform for the grocery industry

6. Wyse Meter Solutions
PROFIT 500: No. 16
Growth (2011–2016): 3,919%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides tools that help building owners, managers and developers manage utility consumption

7. TDot Performance
PROFIT 500: No. 17
Growth (2011–2016): 3,668%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Sells automotive parts and accessories online

8. AcuityAds
PROFIT 500: No. 18
Growth (2011–2016): 3,446%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers a self-serve programmatic platform for digital marketing clients

9. Secure Sense Solutions
PROFIT 500: No. 20
Growth (2011–2016): 3,044%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.
What it does: Offers network and IT security services

10. Top Hat
PROFIT 500: No. 22
Growth (2011–2016): 2,920%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates a cloud-based platform that allows post-secondary teachers to interact with students

11. GreenSpace Brands
PROFIT 500: No. 23
Growth (2011–2016): 2,861%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Brands and sells natural and organic food products

12. Format
PROFIT 500: No. 24
Growth (2011–2016): 2,478%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides portfolio design and hosting services for creative professionals

13. Motoinsight (formerly Unhaggle)
PROFIT 500: No. 26
Growth (2011–2016): 2,418%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Operates digital retailing platforms for car buyers and sellers

14. TheRedPin
PROFIT 500: No. 28
Growth (2011–2016): 2,359%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Sells real estate via an online brokerage

15. Delviro Energy
PROFIT 500: No. 32
Growth (2011–2016): 2,232%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and sells LED lighting fixtures for commercial, industrial and architectural clients

16. MobileLIVE
PROFIT 500: No. 33
Growth (2011–2016): 2,147%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Richmond Hill, Ont.
What it does: Builds custom mobile and Internet of Things applications and provides robotic process automation

17. ThoughtWire
PROFIT 500: No. 35
Growth (2011–2016): 1,911%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops machine-intelligence software for health care facilities and commercial buildings

18. SearchKings
PROFIT 500: No. 37
Growth (2011–2016): 1,882%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Builds advertising campaigns based on Google AdWords

19. Wholesale Innovations
PROFIT 500: No. 38
Growth (2011–2016): 1,836%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Pickering, Ont.
What it does: Imports and sells niche commercial and consumer products online

20. Iotum
PROFIT 500: No. 39
Growth (2011–2016): 1,783%
Revenue (2016): US$2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides software for online meetings and video and audio conference calls

21. ScribbleLive
PROFIT 500: No. 42
Growth (2011–2016): 1,742%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Develops content-marketing and publishing software

22. Gigg Express
PROFIT 500: No. 44
Growth (2011–2016): 1,657%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides freight transportation and logistics services in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico

23. Surround Integrated Marketing
PROFIT 500: No. 52
Growth (2011–2016): 1,416%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Oakville, Ont.
What it does: Strategizes and executes digital marketing campaigns for businesses

24. Bluelime Enterprises
PROFIT 500: No. 56
Growth (2011–2016): 1,323%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Delivers project staffing for engineering, IT and construction work

25. SPICE
PROFIT 500: No. 60
Growth (2011–2016): 1,195%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides technology consulting for retail, distribution and manufacturing clients

More fast-growing firms from the Greater Toronto Area:

26. 3S Lighting (No. 62); 27. Jenny Bird (No. 63); 28. OutsideIQ (No. 64); 29. AppCentrica (No. 65); 30. Obero (No. 67); 31. Cambridge Global Payments (No. 73); 32. Starvox Entertainment (No. 76); 33. 360insights (No. 79); 34. MediaFace (No. 81); 35. The Burnie Group (No. 87); 36. TWG (The Working Group) (No. 89); 37. Mini Mioche (No. 92); 38. Brevitas Consulting (No. 93); 39. Commerce Dynamics (No. 96); 40. AVShop.ca (Shopstix) (No. 98); 41. Addictive Mobility (No. 99); 42. Powered by Search (No. 105); 43. Minami Group (No. 107); 44. DPM Energy (No. 109); 45. Index Exchange (No. 110); 46. Tundra Technical Solutions (No. 114); 47. Therapure Biopharma (No. 115); 48. Klick (No. 117); 49. Passport Trucking (No. 119); 50. Sinking Ship Entertainment (No. 120); 51. Tangentia (No. 121); 52. Three O Four (No. 124); 53. Astound Group (No. 126); 54. Home Painters Toronto (No. 128); 55. Earthline Foundations and Shoring (No. 129); 56. BioSyent (No. 132); 57. Trindent Management Consulting (No. 134); 58. Green Standards (No. 137); 59. Distinct Infrastructure Group (No. 138); 60. Mama Earth Organics (No. 139); 61. Quest AV (No. 140); 62. Art & Science (No. 143); 63. Flat Iron Building Group (No. 147); 64. The FHE Group (No. 148); 65. KFI (No. 151); 66. Rock Star Real Estate (No. 153); 67. Eco Guardian (No. 155); 68. Core Products Canada (No. 158); 69. Simpli Home (CCT Global Sourcing) (No. 163); 70. KnightsbridgeFX.com (No. 164); 71. Dig Insights (No. 166); 72. MarkIT Staffing Solutions (No. 167); 73. People Store Staffing Solutions (No. 169); 74. Canada Goose (No. 171); 75. Acentury (No. 176); 76. Solar Provider Group (No. 179); 77. Optimus SBR (No. 180); 78. Little Kickers Group (No. 183); 79. Book4Time (No. 185); 80. Highlight Group of Cos. (No. 192); 81. Maple Diversity Communications (No. 195); 82. Symbility (No. 196); 83. Titanium Transportation Group (No. 197); 84. Scott Steel (No. 200); 85. Arrow Professional Services (No. 202); 86. Upstream Works Software (No. 204); 87. Bennett Design (No. 205); 88. Office Coffee Solutions (No. 206); 89. Engage People (No. 208); 90. BSM Technologies (No. 210); 91. DRMG (Direct Response Media Group) (No. 211); 92. Geotab (No. 212); 93. Mico Systems (No. 214); 94. Scalar Decisions (No. 215); 95. EventSing (No. 216); 96. Carbon60 Networks (No. 218); 97. Cue Digital Media (No. 227); 98. Sweets from the Earth (No. 231); 99. Red Leaf Medical (No. 233); 100. Forum Equity Partners (No. 234); 101. Cority (formerly Medgate) (No. 235); 102. BlueBird IT Solutions (No. 236); 103. A1 Cash & Carry (No. 238); 104. Faulhaber Communications (No. 240); 105. Isaac Operations (No. 244); 106. Shenglin Financial (No. 248); 107. Chens Enterprises Corp. (No. 249); 108. Spirit of Math Schools (No. 250); 109. Yoga Tree Studios (No. 251); 110. Recruiting in Motion (No. 254); 111. Mississauga Bus, Coach & Truck Repairs (No. 256); 112. Rock Universe (Blue Rays) (No. 259); 113. Just Quality International (No. 261); 114. Spoke O'Motion (No. 263); 115. HighVail Systems (No. 267); 116. Audability (No. 268); 117. MAD Elevator Fixtures (No. 269); 118. HanM Transportation (No. 275); 119. UCIT Online Security (No. 282); 120. CarData Consultants (No. 284); 121. Wish Group (No. 286); 122. Globeways Canada (No. 288); 123. Environics Analytics (No. 290); 124. Pioneering Technology Corp. (No. 291); 125. Brand Momentum (No. 294); 126. Defined Designs (No. 297); 127. Doxim (No. 300); 128. Fusion Retail Analytics (No. 301); 129. Indellient (No. 304); 130. Archon Systems (No. 307); 131. Weston Wood Solutions (No. 309); 132. Messagepoint (No. 314); 133. Weston Forest (No. 315); 134. LOGiQ3 (No. 320); 135. ICC Property Management (No. 321); 136. Sales Talent Agency (No. 323); 137. Juiceworks Exhibits (No. 325); 138. Newcom Business Media (No. 326); 139. BMF (Burlington Merchandising & Fixtures) (No. 327); 140. Rock-It Promotions (No. 328); 141. Quarterback Transportation (No. 331); 142. Safe N Save Logistics (No. 333); 143. KMI Publishing and Events (No. 335); 144. Benchmark Trade Solutions (No. 341); 145. Points.com (No. 345); 146. Provisus Wealth Management (No. 348); 147. Kids & Company (No. 349); 148. Sunwing Travel Group (No. 351); 149. Enghouse Systems (No. 356); 150. Errington Integrated Marketing (No. 357); 151. Safety First Consulting (No. 358); 152. Talent Employment (No. 360); 153. Fleet Complete (No. 363); 154. WebSan Solutions (No. 367); 155. Mactrans Logistics (No. 372); 156. Wellpoint Health Services (No. 373); 157. Beneco Packaging (No. 375); 158. Worden Displays (No. 376); 159. E.B. Box Co. (No. 377); 160. Accelerated Connections (No. 381); 161. Scarsin (No. 386); 162. Ashcon (No. 389); 163. Ward Technology Talent (No. 391); 164. CPL Technologies (No. 402); 165. Student Works Painting (No. 403); 166. J.M. Die (No. 405); 167. Euro-Line Appliances (No. 406); 168. Avnan (No. 408); 169. Nexus Systems Group (No. 411); 170. Javelin Technologies (No. 412); 171. Climax Media (No. 415); 172. The Ten Spot Beauty Bars (No. 416); 173. Four Seasons Site Development (No. 417); 174. PCMusic (No. 419); 175. Pro-Ply Custom Plywood (No. 421); 176. Perkopolis (No. 422); 177. CS-1 Transportation (No. 428); 178. Smart Vision Direct (No. 430); 179. HostPapa (No. 433); 180. Loopstra Nixon LLP (No. 436); 181. DG Global (No. 440); 182. Bestway Cash N Carry (No. 442); 183. Airstart (No. 445); 184. Real Food for Real Kids (No. 449); 185. MIT Consulting (No. 455); 186. Crawford Technologies (No. 456); 187. Microdea (No. 457); 188. The Next Trend Designs (No. 460); 189. Benson Kearley IFG (No. 462); 190. ClubRunner (No. 463); 191. Ontario Property Management Group (OPMG) (No. 468); 192. Techify (No. 471); 193. IQ Partners (No. 472); 194. MITS Airconditioning (No. 476); 195. Brandfire Marketing (No. 477); 196. Digitcom Canada (No. 480); 197. TWI Foods (No. 482); 198. Prophix Software (No. 483); 199. Copperstone Connect (No. 485); 200. iFinance Canada (No. 488); 201. HomEquity Bank (No. 493); 202. Northern Dock Systems (No. 497)

