Canada’s Fastest-Growing Human Resources Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

An expanding skills-gap and shrinking workforce are putting more and more pressure on companies to hire, engage and retain top talent. Human resources is an increasingly important field, as shown by the industry’s representatives on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

The 24 human resources firms on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 395% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 9,779 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing human resources companies for 2017.

1. Neuvoo

PROFIT 500: No. 51

Growth (2011–2016): 1,464%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Operates a job search engine populated with aggregated listings

2. Bluelime Enterprises

PROFIT 500: No. 56

Growth (2011–2016): 1,323%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Delivers project staffing for engineering, IT and construction work

3. Garneau Group

PROFIT 500: No. 57

Growth (2011–2016): 1,291%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Kincardine, Ont.

What it does: Provides training, staffing and workforce management services to the nuclear energy sector

4. Impact Recruitment

PROFIT 500: No. 104

Growth (2011–2016): 694%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers recruiting and staffing services to clients in Western Canada

5. Tundra Technical Solutions

PROFIT 500: No. 114

Growth (2011–2016): 615%

Revenue (2016): $100–200 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers staffing and recruitment services

6. BBG Management

PROFIT 500: No. 159

Growth (2011–2016): 430%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides recruiting and staffing services to clients in Canada, the U.S. and Latin America

7. MarkIT Staffing Solutions

PROFIT 500: No. 167

Growth (2011–2016): 410%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Milton, Ont.

What it does: Provides staffing and recruitment services in the IT field

8. People Store Staffing Solutions

PROFIT 500: No. 169

Growth (2011–2016): 399%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Provides staffing and HR services

9. The Job Shoppe

PROFIT 500: No. 178

Growth (2011–2016): 369%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Tecumseh, Ont.

What it does: Provides diverse HR services, including recruitment, onboarding and training

10. Arrow Professional Services

PROFIT 500: No. 202

Growth (2011–2016): 316%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Offers temporary and permanent staffing services

11. TEEMA Solutions Group

PROFIT 500: No. 230

Growth (2011–2016): 270%

Revenue (2016): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Provides permanent and contract staffing services

12. Recruiting in Motion

PROFIT 500: No. 254

Growth (2011–2016): 239%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Recruits employees and contract personnel in a variety of sectors

13. People Corporation

PROFIT 500: No. 265

Growth (2011–2016): 229%

Revenue (2016): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Provides group benefits administration, HR consulting and retirement services

14. HRdownloads

PROFIT 500: No. 266

Growth (2011–2016): 228%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Provides online HR resources, including documentation and live support

15. Sales Talent Agency

PROFIT 500: No. 323

Growth (2011–2016): 176%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides sales recruitment and training services

16. Talent Employment

PROFIT 500: No. 360

Growth (2011–2016): 149%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides temporary and permanent staff for the hospitality and manufacturing markets

17. MaxSys Staffing & Consulting

PROFIT 500: No. 361

Growth (2011–2016): 146%

Revenue (2016): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides staffing and consulting services to private- and public-sector clients

18. ABL Employment

PROFIT 500: No. 364

Growth (2011–2016): 144%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.

What it does: Provides staffing services for companies in manufacturing, distribution and other sectors

19. Ward Technology Talent

PROFIT 500: No. 391

Growth (2011–2016): 123%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Provides recruitment and staffing services for technology firms

20. Perkopolis

PROFIT 500: No. 422

Growth (2011–2016): 107%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Manages employee discount programs for organizations

21. ProStaff Employment Solutions

PROFIT 500: No. 432

Growth (2011–2016): 104%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.

What it does: Provides recruitment and other HR services

22. Promo-Staff Group

PROFIT 500: No. 454

Growth (2011–2016): 91%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Produces events and provides promotional staffing

23. IQ Partners

PROFIT 500: No. 472

Growth (2011–2016): 85%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Recruits staff and executives for businesses

24. LucasWorks

PROFIT 500: No. 473

Growth (2011–2016): 84%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.

What it does: Provides recruitment services for businesses