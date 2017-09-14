Canada’s Fastest-Growing Human Resources Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

An expanding skills-gap and shrinking workforce are putting more and more pressure on companies to hire, engage and retain top talent. Human resources is an increasingly important field, as shown by the industry’s representatives on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.
The 24 human resources firms on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 395% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 9,779 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing human resources companies for 2017.
1. Neuvoo
PROFIT 500: No. 51
Growth (2011–2016): 1,464%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Operates a job search engine populated with aggregated listings
2. Bluelime Enterprises
PROFIT 500: No. 56
Growth (2011–2016): 1,323%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Delivers project staffing for engineering, IT and construction work
3. Garneau Group
PROFIT 500: No. 57
Growth (2011–2016): 1,291%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Kincardine, Ont.
What it does: Provides training, staffing and workforce management services to the nuclear energy sector
4. Impact Recruitment
PROFIT 500: No. 104
Growth (2011–2016): 694%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers recruiting and staffing services to clients in Western Canada
5. Tundra Technical Solutions
PROFIT 500: No. 114
Growth (2011–2016): 615%
Revenue (2016): $100–200 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers staffing and recruitment services
6. BBG Management
PROFIT 500: No. 159
Growth (2011–2016): 430%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides recruiting and staffing services to clients in Canada, the U.S. and Latin America
7. MarkIT Staffing Solutions
PROFIT 500: No. 167
Growth (2011–2016): 410%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Milton, Ont.
What it does: Provides staffing and recruitment services in the IT field
8. People Store Staffing Solutions
PROFIT 500: No. 169
Growth (2011–2016): 399%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Provides staffing and HR services
9. The Job Shoppe
PROFIT 500: No. 178
Growth (2011–2016): 369%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Tecumseh, Ont.
What it does: Provides diverse HR services, including recruitment, onboarding and training
10. Arrow Professional Services
PROFIT 500: No. 202
Growth (2011–2016): 316%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Offers temporary and permanent staffing services
11. TEEMA Solutions Group
PROFIT 500: No. 230
Growth (2011–2016): 270%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Provides permanent and contract staffing services
12. Recruiting in Motion
PROFIT 500: No. 254
Growth (2011–2016): 239%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Recruits employees and contract personnel in a variety of sectors
13. People Corporation
PROFIT 500: No. 265
Growth (2011–2016): 229%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Provides group benefits administration, HR consulting and retirement services
14. HRdownloads
PROFIT 500: No. 266
Growth (2011–2016): 228%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Provides online HR resources, including documentation and live support
15. Sales Talent Agency
PROFIT 500: No. 323
Growth (2011–2016): 176%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides sales recruitment and training services
16. Talent Employment
PROFIT 500: No. 360
Growth (2011–2016): 149%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides temporary and permanent staff for the hospitality and manufacturing markets
17. MaxSys Staffing & Consulting
PROFIT 500: No. 361
Growth (2011–2016): 146%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides staffing and consulting services to private- and public-sector clients
18. ABL Employment
PROFIT 500: No. 364
Growth (2011–2016): 144%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.
What it does: Provides staffing services for companies in manufacturing, distribution and other sectors
19. Ward Technology Talent
PROFIT 500: No. 391
Growth (2011–2016): 123%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Provides recruitment and staffing services for technology firms
20. Perkopolis
PROFIT 500: No. 422
Growth (2011–2016): 107%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manages employee discount programs for organizations
21. ProStaff Employment Solutions
PROFIT 500: No. 432
Growth (2011–2016): 104%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.
What it does: Provides recruitment and other HR services
22. Promo-Staff Group
PROFIT 500: No. 454
Growth (2011–2016): 91%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Produces events and provides promotional staffing
23. IQ Partners
PROFIT 500: No. 472
Growth (2011–2016): 85%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Recruits staff and executives for businesses
24. LucasWorks
PROFIT 500: No. 473
Growth (2011–2016): 84%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.
What it does: Provides recruitment services for businesses
