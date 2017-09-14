Canada’s Fastest-Growing Industrial Services Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

Without the support and assistance provided by industrial services firms, Canada’s manufacturing and heavy industries would grind to a halt. So it’s no wonder that the sector is so well-represented on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.
The 33 industrial services firms on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 629% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 1,896 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing industrial services companies for 2017.
5. Brave Control Solutions
PROFIT 500: No. 86
Growth (2011–2016): 847%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.
What it does: Develops and services automated technology systems for manufacturers
6. DPM Energy
PROFIT 500: No. 109
Growth (2011–2016): 654%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Provides utility engineering services, specializing in power system design
7. Jesse Garant Metrology Center
PROFIT 500: No. 113
Growth (2011–2016): 619%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.
What it does: Conducts parts inspections for manufacturers
8. Absolute Industrial Automation
PROFIT 500: No. 123
Growth (2011–2016): 580%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.
What it does: Designs, builds and integrates custom industrial equipment for manufacturers
9. Green Standards
PROFIT 500: No. 137
Growth (2011–2016): 509%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Helps large organizations donate, resell and recycle unwanted office furniture
10. Seasonal Impact
PROFIT 500: No. 172
Growth (2011–2016): 392%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Sherwood Park, Alta.
What it does: Provides landscape development and maintenance services for residential, commercial and industrial clients
11. SolutionCorp
PROFIT 500: No. 175
Growth (2011–2016): 384%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Stettler, Alta.
What it does: Develops compliance solutions for oil and gas producers
12. Ontario Rental and Supply
PROFIT 500: No. 186
Growth (2011–2016): 347%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Rents, sells and services construction equipment
13. Aqua Drain Sewer Services
PROFIT 500: No. 191
Growth (2011–2016): 341%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.
What it does: Provides 24-hour plumbing and sewer services for municipalities, property-management companies and homeowners
14. All-West Crane & Rigging
PROFIT 500: No. 193
Growth (2011–2016): 339%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Quesnel, B.C.
What it does: Provides crane rentals and other services to industrial and residential clients
15. Ron Lee Construction
PROFIT 500: No. 242
Growth (2011–2016): 251%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.
What it does: Maintains and repairs pipelines
16. Mississauga Bus, Coach & Truck Repairs
PROFIT 500: No. 256
Growth (2011–2016): 237%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Repairs motor coaches, trucks and transit buses
17. ProStar Cleaning and Restoration
PROFIT 500: No. 295
Growth (2011–2016): 199%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Cleans and restores properties following disasters such as fires or floods
18. Techni-Craft Equipment Services
PROFIT 500: No. 296
Growth (2011–2016): 199%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: St. Albert, Alta.
What it does: Repairs and services equipment and facilities for quick-service restaurants and convenience stores
19. Gateway Trailer Repairs
PROFIT 500: No. 299
Growth (2011–2016): 197%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Provides maintenance services for the Canadian trucking industry
20. BMF (Burlington Merchandising & Fixtures)
PROFIT 500: No. 327
Growth (2011–2016): 174%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.
What it does: Designs retail stores and manufactures fixtures and signage
21. BBSpro Service
PROFIT 500: No. 334
Growth (2011–2016): 170%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.
What it does: Installs and services liquor dispensing systems
22. Mécanique P.E.G.
PROFIT 500: No. 338
Growth (2011–2016): 166%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Lévis, Que.
What it does: Conducts repairs and provides parts for construction equipment, such as boom lifts
23. Bison Fire Protection
PROFIT 500: No. 370
Growth (2011–2016): 139%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.
What it does: Sells, installs and maintains fire protection equipment
24. Liberty Security
PROFIT 500: No. 384
Growth (2011–2016): 130%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Provides security, automation and energy-management services to homes, businesses and health-care clients
25. CPL Technologies
PROFIT 500: No. 402
Growth (2011–2016): 117%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Provides trenchless pipe repair and plumbing services for businesses and homeowners
More fast-growing industrial services companies:
26. Advance Coating Solutions (No. 418); 27. Les Entreprises Houle Excavation (No. 431); 28. Airstart (No. 445); 29. Navada (No. 464); 30. Mira Floors & Interiors (No. 475); 31. Dynamysk (No. 478); 32. Eclipse Automation (No. 490); 33. Northern Dock Systems (No. 497)
