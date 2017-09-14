Canada’s Fastest-Growing Industrial Services Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

Without the support and assistance provided by industrial services firms, Canada’s manufacturing and heavy industries would grind to a halt. So it’s no wonder that the sector is so well-represented on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

The 33 industrial services firms on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 629% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 1,896 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing industrial services companies for 2017.

5. Brave Control Solutions

PROFIT 500: No. 86

Growth (2011–2016): 847%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.

What it does: Develops and services automated technology systems for manufacturers

6. DPM Energy

PROFIT 500: No. 109

Growth (2011–2016): 654%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Provides utility engineering services, specializing in power system design

7. Jesse Garant Metrology Center

PROFIT 500: No. 113

Growth (2011–2016): 619%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.

What it does: Conducts parts inspections for manufacturers

8. Absolute Industrial Automation

PROFIT 500: No. 123

Growth (2011–2016): 580%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Windsor, Ont.

What it does: Designs, builds and integrates custom industrial equipment for manufacturers

9. Green Standards

PROFIT 500: No. 137

Growth (2011–2016): 509%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Helps large organizations donate, resell and recycle unwanted office furniture

10. Seasonal Impact

PROFIT 500: No. 172

Growth (2011–2016): 392%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Sherwood Park, Alta.

What it does: Provides landscape development and maintenance services for residential, commercial and industrial clients

11. SolutionCorp

PROFIT 500: No. 175

Growth (2011–2016): 384%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Stettler, Alta.

What it does: Develops compliance solutions for oil and gas producers

12. Ontario Rental and Supply

PROFIT 500: No. 186

Growth (2011–2016): 347%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Rents, sells and services construction equipment

13. Aqua Drain Sewer Services

PROFIT 500: No. 191

Growth (2011–2016): 341%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ottawa, Ont.

What it does: Provides 24-hour plumbing and sewer services for municipalities, property-management companies and homeowners

14. All-West Crane & Rigging

PROFIT 500: No. 193

Growth (2011–2016): 339%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Quesnel, B.C.

What it does: Provides crane rentals and other services to industrial and residential clients

15. Ron Lee Construction

PROFIT 500: No. 242

Growth (2011–2016): 251%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Hamilton, Ont.

What it does: Maintains and repairs pipelines

16. Mississauga Bus, Coach & Truck Repairs

PROFIT 500: No. 256

Growth (2011–2016): 237%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.

What it does: Repairs motor coaches, trucks and transit buses

17. ProStar Cleaning and Restoration

PROFIT 500: No. 295

Growth (2011–2016): 199%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Cleans and restores properties following disasters such as fires or floods

18. Techni-Craft Equipment Services

PROFIT 500: No. 296

Growth (2011–2016): 199%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: St. Albert, Alta.

What it does: Repairs and services equipment and facilities for quick-service restaurants and convenience stores

19. Gateway Trailer Repairs

PROFIT 500: No. 299

Growth (2011–2016): 197%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Provides maintenance services for the Canadian trucking industry

20. BMF (Burlington Merchandising & Fixtures)

PROFIT 500: No. 327

Growth (2011–2016): 174%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.

What it does: Designs retail stores and manufactures fixtures and signage

21. BBSpro Service

PROFIT 500: No. 334

Growth (2011–2016): 170%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Surrey, B.C.

What it does: Installs and services liquor dispensing systems

22. Mécanique P.E.G.

PROFIT 500: No. 338

Growth (2011–2016): 166%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Lévis, Que.

What it does: Conducts repairs and provides parts for construction equipment, such as boom lifts

23. Bison Fire Protection

PROFIT 500: No. 370

Growth (2011–2016): 139%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Winnipeg, Man.

What it does: Sells, installs and maintains fire protection equipment

24. Liberty Security

PROFIT 500: No. 384

Growth (2011–2016): 130%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Provides security, automation and energy-management services to homes, businesses and health-care clients

25. CPL Technologies

PROFIT 500: No. 402

Growth (2011–2016): 117%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.

What it does: Provides trenchless pipe repair and plumbing services for businesses and homeowners

More fast-growing industrial services companies:

26. Advance Coating Solutions (No. 418); 27. Les Entreprises Houle Excavation (No. 431); 28. Airstart (No. 445); 29. Navada (No. 464); 30. Mira Floors & Interiors (No. 475); 31. Dynamysk (No. 478); 32. Eclipse Automation (No. 490); 33. Northern Dock Systems (No. 497)