London’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

  0
PROFIT 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Complete PROFIT 500 Ranking » Complete STARTUP 50 Ranking » How to Enter »
Buildings in downtown London, Ont.

(iStock)

Long the bastion of Canadian manufacturing, Southwestern Ontario today boasts a diversified, dynamic economy. Just look at the businesses in London, Ont. on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

The 10 London firms on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 627% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 1,030 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of London’s fastest-growing companies for 2017.

1. Arcane
PROFIT 500: No. 41
Growth (2011–2016): 1,747%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Helps companies increase sales via digital marketing campaigns

2. Voices.com
PROFIT 500: No. 61
Growth (2011–2016): 1,166%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Operates an online marketplace that matches clients with voice talent

3. Big Viking Games
PROFIT 500: No. 70
Growth (2011–2016): 1,002%
Revenue (2016): US$10–20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Develops mobile and social video games

4. Big Blue Bubble
PROFIT 500: No. 112
Growth (2011–2016): 624%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Develops and publishes mobile video games

5. Zomaron
PROFIT 500: No. 125
Growth (2011–2016): 576%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Provides electronic-payment-processing software and merchant services

6. Digital Echidna
PROFIT 500: No. 182
Growth (2011–2016): 358%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Provides Drupal web design and development

7. Diagnostics Biochem Canada
PROFIT 500: No. 247
Growth (2011–2016): 246%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and sells medical testing kits

8. StarTech.com
PROFIT 500: No. 262
Growth (2011–2016): 231%
Revenue (2016): $200–500 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and sells parts and accessories for IT equipment

9. HRdownloads
PROFIT 500: No. 266
Growth (2011–2016): 228%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Provides online HR resources, including documentation and live support

10. Canada Tubeform
PROFIT 500: No. 447
Growth (2011–2016): 94%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures tubular steel components for the automotive industry

PROFIT 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
How construction firm Gillam Group became Canada’s Fastest Growing Company
Vets to Go is a hit with time-starved pet owners (and their furry friends)
Bioastra Technologies uses open innovation to help firms outsource R&D
Diva International grew by leading the mainstreaming of menstrual cups
Canada Goose’s global success is built on its “made in Canada” roots
How First Light Technologies taps its customers to make a better product

Key lessons from PROFIT 500 winners

How to grow your exports beyond the usual-suspect countries
How to get your employees to think more like entrepreneurs
How to turn your brilliant idea into an actual business
How to turn social media engagement into real sales

Get our daily briefing on innovation, leadership, technology & the economy.
Weekdays at 6 AM ET. Learn More »

Comments are closed.

Resources