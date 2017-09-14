London’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

Long the bastion of Canadian manufacturing, Southwestern Ontario today boasts a diversified, dynamic economy. Just look at the businesses in London, Ont. on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.
The 10 London firms on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 627% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 1,030 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.
Here is the complete list of London’s fastest-growing companies for 2017.
1. Arcane
PROFIT 500: No. 41
Growth (2011–2016): 1,747%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Helps companies increase sales via digital marketing campaigns
2. Voices.com
PROFIT 500: No. 61
Growth (2011–2016): 1,166%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Operates an online marketplace that matches clients with voice talent
3. Big Viking Games
PROFIT 500: No. 70
Growth (2011–2016): 1,002%
Revenue (2016): US$10–20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Develops mobile and social video games
4. Big Blue Bubble
PROFIT 500: No. 112
Growth (2011–2016): 624%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Develops and publishes mobile video games
5. Zomaron
PROFIT 500: No. 125
Growth (2011–2016): 576%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Provides electronic-payment-processing software and merchant services
6. Digital Echidna
PROFIT 500: No. 182
Growth (2011–2016): 358%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Provides Drupal web design and development
7. Diagnostics Biochem Canada
PROFIT 500: No. 247
Growth (2011–2016): 246%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and sells medical testing kits
8. StarTech.com
PROFIT 500: No. 262
Growth (2011–2016): 231%
Revenue (2016): $200–500 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and sells parts and accessories for IT equipment
9. HRdownloads
PROFIT 500: No. 266
Growth (2011–2016): 228%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Provides online HR resources, including documentation and live support
10. Canada Tubeform
PROFIT 500: No. 447
Growth (2011–2016): 94%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: London, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures tubular steel components for the automotive industry
