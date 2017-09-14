London’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

Long the bastion of Canadian manufacturing, Southwestern Ontario today boasts a diversified, dynamic economy. Just look at the businesses in London, Ont. on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

The 10 London firms on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 627% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 1,030 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of London’s fastest-growing companies for 2017.

1. Arcane

PROFIT 500: No. 41

Growth (2011–2016): 1,747%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Helps companies increase sales via digital marketing campaigns

2. Voices.com

PROFIT 500: No. 61

Growth (2011–2016): 1,166%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Operates an online marketplace that matches clients with voice talent

3. Big Viking Games

PROFIT 500: No. 70

Growth (2011–2016): 1,002%

Revenue (2016): US$10–20 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Develops mobile and social video games

4. Big Blue Bubble

PROFIT 500: No. 112

Growth (2011–2016): 624%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Develops and publishes mobile video games

5. Zomaron

PROFIT 500: No. 125

Growth (2011–2016): 576%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Provides electronic-payment-processing software and merchant services

6. Digital Echidna

PROFIT 500: No. 182

Growth (2011–2016): 358%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Provides Drupal web design and development

7. Diagnostics Biochem Canada

PROFIT 500: No. 247

Growth (2011–2016): 246%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures and sells medical testing kits

8. StarTech.com

PROFIT 500: No. 262

Growth (2011–2016): 231%

Revenue (2016): $200–500 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures and sells parts and accessories for IT equipment

9. HRdownloads

PROFIT 500: No. 266

Growth (2011–2016): 228%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Provides online HR resources, including documentation and live support

10. Canada Tubeform

PROFIT 500: No. 447

Growth (2011–2016): 94%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: London, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures tubular steel components for the automotive industry