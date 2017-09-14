Canada’s Fastest-Growing Manufacturing Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

The rumours of Canadian manufacturing’s demise are greatly exaggerated. Proof: The sector accounts for nearkly a fifth of the firms on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.
The 85 manufacturing firms on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 550% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 7,814 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.
Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing manufacturing companies for 2017.
1. Milo Enterprises
PROFIT 500: No. 6
Growth (2011–2016): 7,227%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Manufactures home, garden and electronic pest control products
2. FixMeStick
PROFIT 500: No. 9
Growth (2011–2016): 6,471%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Produces a device that detects and eliminates computer viruses
3. GreenSpace Brands
PROFIT 500: No. 23
Growth (2011–2016): 2,861%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Brands and sells natural and organic food products
4. Delviro Energy
PROFIT 500: No. 32
Growth (2011–2016): 2,232%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and sells LED lighting fixtures for commercial, industrial and architectural clients
5. Arani
PROFIT 500: No. 34
Growth (2011–2016): 2,052%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Manufactures and supplies LED lighting fixtures
6. IRT Technologies
PROFIT 500: No. 46
Growth (2011–2016): 1,584%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Designs, develops and manufactures satellite technology
7. Jenny Bird
PROFIT 500: No. 63
Growth (2011–2016): 1,119%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Designs, retails and wholesales fashion jewelry
8. UP Equip
PROFIT 500: No. 80
Growth (2011–2016): 929%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Verchères, Que.
What it does: Manufactures, distributes and rents aerial access equipment
9. Bioastra Technologies
PROFIT 500: No. 82
Growth (2011–2016): 906%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Develops materials used in biomedical devices, wearables and packaging
10. MSW Plastics
PROFIT 500: No. 83
Growth (2011–2016): 865%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Palmerston, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures extruded PVC plastic products
11. Hillberg & Berk
PROFIT 500: No. 84
Growth (2011–2016): 857%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Regina, Sask.
What it does: Designs, manufactures and sells luxury jewellery
12. Kinova Robotics
PROFIT 500: No. 91
Growth (2011–2016): 798%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Boisbriand, Que.
What it does: Develops and manufactures service and assistive robotics for people with disabilities
13. Fiasco Gelato
PROFIT 500: No. 101
Growth (2011–2016): 716%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Manufactures all-natural gelato and sorbets sold in grocery stores
14. Diva International
PROFIT 500: No. 103
Growth (2011–2016): 712%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Kitchener, Ont.
What it does: Produces and sells feminine hygiene products through retail chains and health stores
15. Minami Group
PROFIT 500: No. 107
Growth (2011–2016): 680%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and distributes Middle Eastern foods
16. DCM
PROFIT 500: No. 108
Growth (2011–2016): 678%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Blainville, Que.
What it does: Manufactures parts and tools and provides repair services for aerospace clients
17. Therapure Biopharma
PROFIT 500: No. 115
Growth (2011–2016): 613%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Mississauga, Ont.
What it does: Designs and manufactures biopharmaceutical and therapeutic products
18. Three O Four
PROFIT 500: No. 124
Growth (2011–2016): 576%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Milton, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures conveying equipment for clients in the food and packaging industries
19. BSC (Backstage Commerce)
PROFIT 500: No. 133
Growth (2011–2016): 537%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Manufactures and imports professional hair, beauty and spa products
20. Avigilon
PROFIT 500: No. 144
Growth (2011–2016): 482%
Revenue (2016): US$200–500 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Develops and manufactures video surveillance hardware and software, as well as access control solutions.
21. Chocolats Favoris
PROFIT 500: No. 145
Growth (2011–2016): 482%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Quebec, Que.
What it does: Manufactures chocolate sold through grocery channels and at corporate and franchised stores
22. The FHE Group
PROFIT 500: No. 148
Growth (2011–2016): 477%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Vaughan, Ont.
What it does: Designs and manufactures home decor products
23. Artika
PROFIT 500: No. 149
Growth (2011–2016): 475%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Dorval, Que.
What it does: Designs wireless-enabled lighting, plumbing fixtures and climate-control products for the home
24. KFI
PROFIT 500: No. 151
Growth (2011–2016): 465%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Brampton, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures premium cooking sauces and chutneys
25. Altec Integrated Solutions
PROFIT 500: No. 154
Growth (2011–2016): 461%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Coquitlam, B.C.
What it does: Manufactures industrial machinery and controls equipment
More fast-growing manufacturing companies:
26. Eco Guardian (No. 155); 27. Core Products Canada (No. 158); 28. Motion Composites (No. 162); 29. Stance Healthcare (No. 165); 30. Canada Goose (No. 171); 31. Britespan Building Systems (No. 189); 32. First Light Technologies Ltd. (No. 190); 33. Gin-Cor (No. 199); 34. Blackline Safety (No. 201); 35. BSM Technologies (No. 210); 36. Fitter International (Fitterfirst) (No. 225); 37. Maxime Knitting (No. 228); 38. C.R. Plastic Products (No. 229); 39. Sweets from the Earth (No. 231); 40. Livestock Water Recycling (No. 241); 41. Diagnostics Biochem Canada (No. 247); 42. Everspring Farms (No. 257); 43. Tiber River Naturals (No. 258); 44. StarTech.com (No. 262); 45. MAD Elevator Fixtures (No. 269); 46. OPAL-RT Technologies (No. 270); 47. Technostrobe (No. 273); 48. Everland Natural Foods (No. 279); 49. VinylTrends (No. 281); 50. Pioneering Technology Corp. (No. 291); 51. Manitobah Mukluks (No. 292); 52. Weston Wood Solutions (No. 309); 53. Angstrom Engineering (No. 312); 54. Photon Control (No. 316); 55. Sport Systems (No. 319); 56. Vortex Aquatic Structures International (No. 339); 57. Homestead Organics (No. 347); 58. Tank Traders (Vomar Industries) (No. 350); 59. Norstar Windows & Doors (No. 353); 60. Value Partners Investments (No. 369); 61. Beneco Packaging (No. 375); 62. E.B. Box Co. (No. 377); 63. MTL Cool (No. 404); 64. J.M. Die (No. 405); 65. Dental Savings Club (No. 407); 66. Avnan (No. 408); 67. Rosedale Sheet Metal (No. 409); 68. Pro-Ply Custom Plywood (No. 421); 69. RBR (No. 423); 70. Reliance Foundry (No. 427); 71. SiliCycle (No. 439); 72. Scorpion Technologies (No. 441); 73. Canada Tubeform (No. 447); 74. Real Food for Real Kids (No. 449); 75. Woody's Premium Cabinetry (No. 451); 76. Advantage Machine & Tool (No. 452); 77. Haivision (No. 458); 78. Liftsafe Group of Cos. (No. 467); 79. MOST Oil (No. 469); 80. Cypress Solutions (No. 474); 81. Miltera (No. 479); 82. TWI Foods (No. 482); 83. Fourmi Bionique (No. 494); 84. Synergie Médicale BRG (No. 495); 85. Waterplay Solutions (No. 500)
