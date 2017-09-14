Montreal’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

A favourite venue for corporate headquarters, Quebec’s biggest city is also home to a host of innovative, entrepreneurial businesses. Fully a tenth of the names on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies come from the city and boroughs of Montreal.

The 63 firms from Grand Montréal on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 682% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 5,201 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of Montreal’s fastest-growing companies for 2017.

1. IOU Financial

PROFIT 500: No. 4

Growth (2011–2016): 8,600%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Offers online lending to small businesses

2. FixMeStick

PROFIT 500: No. 9

Growth (2011–2016): 6,471%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Produces a device that detects and eliminates computer viruses

3. EBOX

PROFIT 500: No. 30

Growth (2011–2016): 2,300%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Longueuil, Que.

What it does: Delivers high-speed internet services to consumers

4. Arani

PROFIT 500: No. 34

Growth (2011–2016): 2,052%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Manufactures and supplies LED lighting fixtures

5. Spray-Net

PROFIT 500: No. 40

Growth (2011–2016): 1,761%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Boucherville, Que.

What it does: Franchises home exterior spray-painting services and manufactures paints and coatings

6. Quadbridge

PROFIT 500: No. 43

Growth (2011–2016): 1,674%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Supplies IT hardware and software to mid- and large-sized businesses

7. IRT Technologies

PROFIT 500: No. 46

Growth (2011–2016): 1,584%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Designs, develops and manufactures satellite technology

8. Neuvoo

PROFIT 500: No. 51

Growth (2011–2016): 1,464%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Operates a job search engine populated with aggregated listings

9. Certified Cartridges

PROFIT 500: No. 68

Growth (2011–2016): 1,012%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Sells and collects ink cartridges via online and physical store

10. UP Equip

PROFIT 500: No. 80

Growth (2011–2016): 929%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Verchères, Que.

What it does: Manufactures, distributes and rents aerial access equipment

11. Bioastra Technologies

PROFIT 500: No. 82

Growth (2011–2016): 906%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops materials used in biomedical devices, wearables and packaging

12. Kinova Robotics

PROFIT 500: No. 91

Growth (2011–2016): 798%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Boisbriand, Que.

What it does: Develops and manufactures service and assistive robotics for people with disabilities

13. GSOFT

PROFIT 500: No. 95

Growth (2011–2016): 747%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops workplace-efficiency and employee-engagement software

14. LinkNow Media

PROFIT 500: No. 97

Growth (2011–2016): 746%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops websites and offers online marketing services to small and mid-sized companies

15. DCM

PROFIT 500: No. 108

Growth (2011–2016): 678%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Blainville, Que.

What it does: Manufactures parts and tools and provides repair services for aerospace clients

16. A+ Entrepreneurs Généraux

PROFIT 500: No. 122

Growth (2011–2016): 585%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Offers commercial construction and development services

17. Atypic

PROFIT 500: No. 127

Growth (2011–2016): 571%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Offers consulting services for charities and non-profits

18. QHouseKids

PROFIT 500: No. 130

Growth (2011–2016): 553%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que.

What it does: Imports and distributes high-end children's products and accessories

19. BSC (Backstage Commerce)

PROFIT 500: No. 133

Growth (2011–2016): 537%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Manufactures and imports professional hair, beauty and spa products

20. Xpertdoc

PROFIT 500: No. 135

Growth (2011–2016): 525%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Terrebonne, Que.

What it does: Provides document management and customer communications software

21. Artika

PROFIT 500: No. 149

Growth (2011–2016): 475%

Revenue (2016): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Dorval, Que.

What it does: Designs wireless-enabled lighting, plumbing fixtures and climate-control products for the home

22. Exia Group

PROFIT 500: No. 150

Growth (2011–2016): 468%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Offers business intelligence consulting and data analytics

23. Functionalab Group

PROFIT 500: No. 152

Growth (2011–2016): 463%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Develops skin care products and operates cosmetic dermatology clinics

24. Bloom

PROFIT 500: No. 156

Growth (2011–2016): 454%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Designs and implements digital media marketing campaigns

25. KLF Media

PROFIT 500: No. 160

Growth (2011–2016): 429%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Offers products and services that help companies run reward programs

More fast-growing firms from Montreal

26. D2C Media (No. 168); 27. Andy Transport (No. 198); 28. Groupe Premier Médical (No. 221); 29. Coaching Financier Trek (No. 223); 30. DNE Resources (No. 226); 31. Maxime Knitting (No. 228); 32. Openmind Technologies (No. 232); 33. Spiria (No. 243); 34. OPAL-RT Technologies (No. 270); 35. Financière S_Entiel (No. 271); 36. Technostrobe (No. 273); 37. Diabsolut (No. 274); 38. CloudOps (No. 305); 39. Vortex Aquatic Structures International (No. 339); 40. Emyode (No. 362); 41. EquiSoft (No. 365); 42. FX Innovation (No. 374); 43. Le Site (No. 378); 44. Dsquare (No. 379); 45. Renovco (No. 388); 46. Stingray (No. 390); 47. Delegatus Legal Services (No. 401); 48. MTL Cool (No. 404); 49. Dental Savings Club (No. 407); 50. Ressac (No. 410); 51. FlagShip (No. 420); 52. Tink (No. 424); 53. Les Entreprises Houle Excavation (No. 431); 54. Cesium Telecom (No. 434); 55. Premier Service (No. 443); 56. Hitek Logistic (No. 446); 57. Promo-Staff Group (No. 454); 58. Haivision (No. 458); 59. Navada (No. 464); 60. Physio Extra (No. 487); 61. Fourmi Bionique (No. 494); 62. Synergie Médicale BRG (No. 495); 63. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (No. 498)