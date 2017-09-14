Quebec City’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

Quebec City is home to some of the country’s most dynamic, innovative firms. Leading the charge: the city’s representatives on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

The 11 firms headquartered in the Quebec City Area on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 341% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 2,020 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of Quebec City’s fastest-growing companies for 2017.

1. Nucleom

PROFIT 500: No. 45

Growth (2011–2016): 1,624%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Quebec, Que.

What it does: Offers non-destructive testing services for energy industries

2. Chocolats Favoris

PROFIT 500: No. 145

Growth (2011–2016): 482%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Quebec, Que.

What it does: Manufactures chocolate sold through grocery channels and at corporate and franchised stores

3. Crakmedia

PROFIT 500: No. 203

Growth (2011–2016): 316%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Quebec, Que.

What it does: Provides marketing technology and services to help clients monetize online traffic

4. Informatique ProContact

PROFIT 500: No. 324

Growth (2011–2016): 175%

Revenue (2016): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Quebec, Que.

What it does: Designs and implements IT networking and cloud-computing services

5. Mécanique P.E.G.

PROFIT 500: No. 338

Growth (2011–2016): 166%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Lévis, Que.

What it does: Conducts repairs and provides parts for construction equipment, such as boom lifts

6. Libéo

PROFIT 500: No. 392

Growth (2011–2016): 123%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Quebec, Que.

What it does: Develops diverse digital solutions for businesses

7. Mica Cabinets de Services Financiers

PROFIT 500: No. 393

Growth (2011–2016): 123%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Quebec, Que.

What it does: Sells mutual funds, insurance products and other services to financial advisers

8. Ferme Onésime Pouliot

PROFIT 500: No. 395

Growth (2011–2016): 123%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Quebec, Que.

What it does: Grows and distributes strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and sweet potatoes

9. Ciao

PROFIT 500: No. 397

Growth (2011–2016): 121%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Quebec, Que.

What it does: Provides IT consulting, web software development and website accessibility services

10. SiliCycle

PROFIT 500: No. 439

Growth (2011–2016): 100%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Quebec, Que.

What it does: Manufactures silica-based products for chemical industries

11. STGM Architectes

PROFIT 500: No. 492

Growth (2011–2016): 78%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Quebec, Que.

What it does: Offers architectural services for institutional, residential and industrial projects