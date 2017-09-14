Quebec City’s Fastest-Growing Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

PROFIT 500: Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies
Quebec City is home to some of the country’s most dynamic, innovative firms. Leading the charge: the city’s representatives on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

The 11 firms headquartered in the Quebec City Area on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 341% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 2,020 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of Quebec City’s fastest-growing companies for 2017.

1. Nucleom
PROFIT 500: No. 45
Growth (2011–2016): 1,624%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Quebec, Que.
What it does: Offers non-destructive testing services for energy industries

2. Chocolats Favoris
PROFIT 500: No. 145
Growth (2011–2016): 482%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Quebec, Que.
What it does: Manufactures chocolate sold through grocery channels and at corporate and franchised stores

3. Crakmedia
PROFIT 500: No. 203
Growth (2011–2016): 316%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Quebec, Que.
What it does: Provides marketing technology and services to help clients monetize online traffic

4. Informatique ProContact
PROFIT 500: No. 324
Growth (2011–2016): 175%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Quebec, Que.
What it does: Designs and implements IT networking and cloud-computing services

5. Mécanique P.E.G.
PROFIT 500: No. 338
Growth (2011–2016): 166%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Lévis, Que.
What it does: Conducts repairs and provides parts for construction equipment, such as boom lifts

6. Libéo
PROFIT 500: No. 392
Growth (2011–2016): 123%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Quebec, Que.
What it does: Develops diverse digital solutions for businesses

7. Mica Cabinets de Services Financiers
PROFIT 500: No. 393
Growth (2011–2016): 123%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Quebec, Que.
What it does: Sells mutual funds, insurance products and other services to financial advisers

8. Ferme Onésime Pouliot
PROFIT 500: No. 395
Growth (2011–2016): 123%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Quebec, Que.
What it does: Grows and distributes strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and sweet potatoes

9. Ciao
PROFIT 500: No. 397
Growth (2011–2016): 121%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Quebec, Que.
What it does: Provides IT consulting, web software development and website accessibility services

10. SiliCycle
PROFIT 500: No. 439
Growth (2011–2016): 100%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Quebec, Que.
What it does: Manufactures silica-based products for chemical industries

11. STGM Architectes
PROFIT 500: No. 492
Growth (2011–2016): 78%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Quebec, Que.
What it does: Offers architectural services for institutional, residential and industrial projects

