Canada’s Fastest-Growing Retail Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

Whether it’s on Main Street or at a URL, setting up (a) shop is a risky proposition. But the retailers on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies have mastered the art of selling stuff to consumers at bricks-and-mortar locations and on e-commerce platforms.

The 20 retailers on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 704% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 840 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing retail companies for 2017.

1. TDot Performance
PROFIT 500: No. 17
Growth (2011–2016): 3,668%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Sells automotive parts and accessories online

2. Wholesale Innovations
PROFIT 500: No. 38
Growth (2011–2016): 1,836%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Pickering, Ont.
What it does: Imports and sells niche commercial and consumer products online

3. Saje Natural Wellness
PROFIT 500: No. 49
Growth (2011–2016): 1,547%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Sells essential oil-based wellness products through its own stores and online

4. Certified Battery
PROFIT 500: No. 59
Growth (2011–2016): 1,239%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.
What it does: Sells replacement parts for consumer electronics through an online store

5. Certified Cartridges
PROFIT 500: No. 68
Growth (2011–2016): 1,012%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Montreal, Que.
What it does: Sells and collects ink cartridges via online and physical store

6. Supplement King Canada
PROFIT 500: No. 85
Growth (2011–2016): 856%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Dartmouth, N.S.
What it does: Franchises a chain of stores selling health and fitness supplements

7. Mini Mioche
PROFIT 500: No. 92
Growth (2011–2016): 797%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Manufactures and sells eco-friendly children's clothing sold online and via two retail stores

8. AVShop.ca (Shopstix)
PROFIT 500: No. 98
Growth (2011–2016): 743%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Markham, Ont.
What it does: Retails and wholesales audio-visual equipment to consumers and businesses

9. Mama Earth Organics
PROFIT 500: No. 139
Growth (2011–2016): 503%
Revenue (2016): $10–20 million
Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.
What it does: Delivers local and organic produce to homes

10. Famoso Pizzeria
PROFIT 500: No. 181
Growth (2011–2016): 361%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.
What it does: Franchises a chain of pizza restaurants across Canada

11. Venue Kings Ticket Brokers
PROFIT 500: No. 246
Growth (2011–2016): 247%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: North Vancouver, B.C.
What it does: Offers online ticket-brokering services for concerts and sporting events

12. Rock Universe (Blue Rays)
PROFIT 500: No. 259
Growth (2011–2016): 233%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.
What it does: Sells rock-and-roll merchandise and smoking accessories through retail stores

13. Spoke O'Motion
PROFIT 500: No. 263
Growth (2011–2016): 229%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Newmarket, Ont.
What it does: Sells bicycles, parts and accessories, runs cycling programs and conducts servicing and repairs

14. D&D Vehicle Sales
PROFIT 500: No. 283
Growth (2011–2016): 209%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Camrose, Alta.
What it does: Sells, rents and leases vehicles and performs automotive service and repairs

15. Blush Lane Organic Market
PROFIT 500: No. 343
Growth (2011–2016): 162%
Revenue (2016): $20–50 million
Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.
What it does: Operates organic and natural food grocery stores

16. Sundance Ski & Board Shop
PROFIT 500: No. 444
Growth (2011–2016): 95%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Operates a store selling winter sports equipment

17. Italian Centre Shop
PROFIT 500: No. 448
Growth (2011–2016): 94%
Revenue (2016): $50–100 million
Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.
What it does: Imports and retails European foods to consumers in Edmonton and Calgary

18. La Recharge.ca
PROFIT 500: No. 459
Growth (2011–2016): 90%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Ste-Brigitte-des-Saults, Que.
What it does: Distributes printing supplies to consumers and businesses

19. Cindy's Home & Garden
PROFIT 500: No. 465
Growth (2011–2016): 87%
Revenue (2016): $2–5 million
Headquarters: Kingsville, Ont.
What it does: Operates a store retailing home, garden and fashion products

20. Sauve's Home Centre
PROFIT 500: No. 486
Growth (2011–2016): 81%
Revenue (2016): $5–10 million
Headquarters: Belle River, Ont.
What it does: Sells building materials to homeowners and contractors via a retail storefront

