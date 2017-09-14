Canada’s Fastest-Growing Retail Companies: 2017 PROFIT 500

Whether it’s on Main Street or at a URL, setting up (a) shop is a risky proposition. But the retailers on the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies have mastered the art of selling stuff to consumers at bricks-and-mortar locations and on e-commerce platforms.

The 20 retailers on this year’s ranking grew their revenues an average of 704% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 840 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing retail companies for 2017.

1. TDot Performance

PROFIT 500: No. 17

Growth (2011–2016): 3,668%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Sells automotive parts and accessories online

2. Wholesale Innovations

PROFIT 500: No. 38

Growth (2011–2016): 1,836%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Pickering, Ont.

What it does: Imports and sells niche commercial and consumer products online

3. Saje Natural Wellness

PROFIT 500: No. 49

Growth (2011–2016): 1,547%

Revenue (2016): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Sells essential oil-based wellness products through its own stores and online

4. Certified Battery

PROFIT 500: No. 59

Growth (2011–2016): 1,239%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Burnaby, B.C.

What it does: Sells replacement parts for consumer electronics through an online store

5. Certified Cartridges

PROFIT 500: No. 68

Growth (2011–2016): 1,012%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Montreal, Que.

What it does: Sells and collects ink cartridges via online and physical store

6. Supplement King Canada

PROFIT 500: No. 85

Growth (2011–2016): 856%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Dartmouth, N.S.

What it does: Franchises a chain of stores selling health and fitness supplements

7. Mini Mioche

PROFIT 500: No. 92

Growth (2011–2016): 797%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Manufactures and sells eco-friendly children's clothing sold online and via two retail stores

8. AVShop.ca (Shopstix)

PROFIT 500: No. 98

Growth (2011–2016): 743%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Markham, Ont.

What it does: Retails and wholesales audio-visual equipment to consumers and businesses

9. Mama Earth Organics

PROFIT 500: No. 139

Growth (2011–2016): 503%

Revenue (2016): $10–20 million

Headquarters: Toronto, Ont.

What it does: Delivers local and organic produce to homes

10. Famoso Pizzeria

PROFIT 500: No. 181

Growth (2011–2016): 361%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Richmond, B.C.

What it does: Franchises a chain of pizza restaurants across Canada

11. Venue Kings Ticket Brokers

PROFIT 500: No. 246

Growth (2011–2016): 247%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: North Vancouver, B.C.

What it does: Offers online ticket-brokering services for concerts and sporting events

12. Rock Universe (Blue Rays)

PROFIT 500: No. 259

Growth (2011–2016): 233%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Burlington, Ont.

What it does: Sells rock-and-roll merchandise and smoking accessories through retail stores

13. Spoke O'Motion

PROFIT 500: No. 263

Growth (2011–2016): 229%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Newmarket, Ont.

What it does: Sells bicycles, parts and accessories, runs cycling programs and conducts servicing and repairs

14. D&D Vehicle Sales

PROFIT 500: No. 283

Growth (2011–2016): 209%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Camrose, Alta.

What it does: Sells, rents and leases vehicles and performs automotive service and repairs

15. Blush Lane Organic Market

PROFIT 500: No. 343

Growth (2011–2016): 162%

Revenue (2016): $20–50 million

Headquarters: Calgary, Alta.

What it does: Operates organic and natural food grocery stores

16. Sundance Ski & Board Shop

PROFIT 500: No. 444

Growth (2011–2016): 95%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Operates a store selling winter sports equipment

17. Italian Centre Shop

PROFIT 500: No. 448

Growth (2011–2016): 94%

Revenue (2016): $50–100 million

Headquarters: Edmonton, Alta.

What it does: Imports and retails European foods to consumers in Edmonton and Calgary

18. La Recharge.ca

PROFIT 500: No. 459

Growth (2011–2016): 90%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Ste-Brigitte-des-Saults, Que.

What it does: Distributes printing supplies to consumers and businesses

19. Cindy's Home & Garden

PROFIT 500: No. 465

Growth (2011–2016): 87%

Revenue (2016): $2–5 million

Headquarters: Kingsville, Ont.

What it does: Operates a store retailing home, garden and fashion products

20. Sauve's Home Centre

PROFIT 500: No. 486

Growth (2011–2016): 81%

Revenue (2016): $5–10 million

Headquarters: Belle River, Ont.

What it does: Sells building materials to homeowners and contractors via a retail storefront